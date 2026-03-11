Travel Guides’ Kevin and Janetta celebrate anniversary with wild wedding day confession

Travel Guides favourites Kevin Moloney and Janetta Stone have seen the world — but nothing could have prepared them for their own wedding day.

Advertisement

The jet-setting connoisseurs are marking 39 years of marriage, and the story of how it all began is pure gold.

Kevin and Janetta are fan favourites on Travel Guides. (Credit: Instagram)

Taking to Instagram to mark the milestone, Janetta shared a carousel of throwback photos alongside a confession that had fans cheering on the pair.

“39 years ago today, we tied the knot. It was raining, I nervously signed the certificate under bridegroom instead of bride, all of our official photos were subsequently stolen, two of our sisters had their handbags stolen from their cars, the hotel where we had our reception was burnt down by a bikie mob some weeks later, but here we are now,” she captioned the post.

Advertisement

“Life could not be much better. Just cannot believe it’s 39 years.”

“Now to open the Champagne. CIN CIN 🍾🥂”

“Wow – happy anniversary to such a lovely couple ❤️” one fan commented under their post.

Advertisement

“The best love story! Happy anniversary, Jet and Kevin!” wrote another.

The travel-loving pair have a thing for the finer things in life. (Credit: Instagram)

The pair have always loved to travel. Kevin, 67, is a former travel writer and food critic turned author, while Janetta, 73, spent her career in the airline industry, which goes some way to explaining the couple’s lifelong love of adventure.

This year marks their 10th season on Travel Guides, where they’ve become beloved for their unashamedly high standards and passion for the finer things in life.

Advertisement