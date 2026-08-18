Sarah Ferguson’s upset over Eugenie’s baby name snub as royal honours women “I admire”

Sarah Ferguson‘s relationship with Princess Eugenie has hit a new low following the arrival of her new grandchild.

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Eugenie, 36, has poignantly named her daughter, Adelaide Elizabeth Annina, in honour of people she “loves and admires”, but one name was notably missing: Sarah.

“Adelaide was always a special name for Eugenie – she wore Queen Adelaide’s diamond earrings as hair ornaments when she married Jack, the happiest day of her life,” New Idea‘s royal insider says of the name’s meaning.

“Annina is after Eugenie’s best friend – and possible godmother to Adelaide – the Countess Annina Bruges von Pfuel [a Bavarian costume/set designer whose wedding Eugenie attended in 2024].

“Of course Elizabeth was always going to be one of her baby girl’s names, but the glaring omissions are, of course, ‘Sarah’ or ‘Margaret’.”

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Sarah Ferguson has been left upset over Princess Eugenie’s baby name snub. (Credit: Shutterstock)

It is a striking choice, particularly given that Eugenie previously honoured Sarah Ferguson’s late father, Major Ronald Ferguson, by giving her son Ernest the middle name “Ronnie”.

Coming off the heels of Princess Beatrice’s refusal to include “Sarah” in the names of her two daughters, Sienna Elizabeth and Athena Elizabeth, Eugenie’s decision underscores how complete the family rift has become.

“Sarah tried not to be upset when Beatrice didn’t use either of her names for her two girls, but that was before she was exiled in shame,” our source explains.

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“She wouldn’t dare to even expect Eugenie to honour her in this way, not now, not after the Epstein nightmare.

“It doesn’t make it any easier, knowing she’ll be lucky if she ever gets to spend time with her new granddaughter.”

Eugenie and Beatrice have publicly distanced themselves from their parents, Fergie and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, following their royal exile due to their links to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

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Eugenie allegedly banned Fergie from moving in after her parents’ Royal Lodge eviction, with her husband, Jack, firmly opposing the idea, wanting them to start fresh in Portugal.

“Eugenie continues to keep both her parents at not just arm’s length, but an ocean’s length apart,” our source explains.

Eugenie has named her daughter after three women she “admires”: Adelaide Elizabeth Annina. (Credit: Instagram)

“She and Jack are very content in Portugal, keeping out of trouble and avoiding the paparazzi. Having Sarah arrive on their doorstep is not an option.

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“They’re desperate to give their kids a clean slate, and until Sarah and Andrew can clear their names, they’re both to stay away from their idyllic stress-free world.”

Sarah has also not been taken in by her younger daughter, Beatrice, and is believed to be living in a luxury chalet in Verbier, Switzerland.

Fergie is said to be particularly heartbroken over her distance from her grandchildren, particularly with Eugenie’s new arrival.

Eugenie already shared sons, August, five, and Ernest, three, with Jack, while Beatrice shares her two daughters, Sienna and Athena, with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

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Beatrice and Eugenie have publicly distanced themselves from Fergie. (Credit: Getty)

However, the former Duchess of York has allegedly been banned from publicly posting about her grandchildren as she continues to be engulfed in public scandal.

“She’d love nothing more than to cuddle her fifth grandchild, and post about her online, but Eugenie’s effectively ‘banned’ her from the baby photos, publicly at least,” our source claims.

Eugenie and Beatrice have remained firmly supported by the Royal Family despite their parents’ exile, and have allegedly been considering cutting them off altogether.

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