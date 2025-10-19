Travel Guides star Jono Fren is expecting his first child with his wife Dani!

Travel Guides star Jono Fren has announced he is expecting his first child.

The TV personality, who rose to fame with his family on the Channel Nine show, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the exciting news.

He revealed his wife, Dani, is pregnant with their first child, who is due in April 2026, but did not share any further details.

He posted a photograph of their ultrasound scan alongside a babygrow reading “baby Fren” and a sign which said: “Our greatest adventure awaits.”

Jono Fren and his wife, Dani, are expecting their first child together. (Credit: Instagram)

“I’ve had some incredible adventures around the globe, but nothing will top this next one,” Jono gushed in the caption.

“@dani.fren21 and I are excited to announce Baby Fren is due April 2026.”

His Travel Guides co-stars were quick to send their congratulatory messages to the overjoyed couple.

Kevin and Janetta commented: “Wonderful news guys xx.”

While Karly Fisher said: “Congratulations guys!”

And The Block’s Kirsty and Jesse added: “Big congrats, guys, how exciting.”

Jono and Dani have previously shared their desire to welcome a child together, and have been practising with Dani’s niece and nephew.

“Having a couple of kids together would be great, if it happens to us,” they told New Idea in July.

“Parenthood definitely doesn’t look like it’s for the faint-hearted! The best part about being an aunt and uncle is that we get to spoil them and then hand them back.”

Jono confirmed the exciting news in a sweet post shared to Instagram on October 19. (Credit: Instagram)

Jono and Dani have been through devastating pregnancy losses in the past, but they never gave up on their dream of starting a family.

Jono has no plans to leave Travel Guides – on which he stars with his parents, Mark and Cathy, and his sister Victoria – when he becomes a father.

“When we travel to film, we are usually away for one to three weeks at a time, then home for about a week or so, then gone again,” he explained.

“I would still be around to support my wife and family.”

Jono has been in a relationship with Dani for five years, and they tied the knot in 2021, but his wife has ruled out becoming a permanent member of the Travel Guides cast.

She joined them on-screen for a one-off trip to Japan earlier this year, but shared her apprehensions over joining the TV show.

The Fren family will be back on Travel Guides in 2026. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“I loved the Travel Guides experience, especially seeing firsthand what’s involved in filming,” Danielle told New Idea.

“I’ll admit I don’t know how they do it back-to-back, packing, unpacking, living out of a suitcase, and somehow staying fresh on camera.

“I couldn’t just sneak off for a nap or leave the hotel without having my hair and makeup done for the day, and by day three, I was definitely ready for a sleep-in or a cosy day in my trackies, ordering room service.

“In saying that. It was such a privilege to experience something that usually means a big chunk of time apart for us, and I feel so lucky to have been part of it.”

Jono is set to return to the 2026 series of Travel Guides alongside his family for another round of globe-trotting adventures.