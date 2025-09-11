How to score stylish European glassware for FREE at Coles

Australian supermarket giant Coles has announced the return of their popular glassware credits scheme, allowing customers to earn points with their weekly shop to spend on the stylish Schott Zwiesel range.

The news comes fresh off the back of their most recent collectable collection, which saw scores of Aussies take home a range of stylish glass containers designed by none other than celebrity chef Curtis Stone himself.

Loading summer cocktails… (Credit: Coles Australia)

How do I earn Coles glassware credits?

Easy! When doing your shop at Coles or Liquorland, simply scan your Flybuys card, and when you spend $20 or more in one transaction, you will start to earn credits. Customers can earn glassware credits from Wednesday, 17 September until Tuesday, 6 January at all Coles and Liquorland stores, and online. Credits can be redeemed until Tuesday, 13 January at Coles stores and online (excluding the Coles App). Terms and conditions apply.

Once you’ve collected enough credits (more info on this, below), you can redeem them on the stylish new glassware range by Schott Zwiesel. There are BONUS glassware credits available on 1500+ products across Coles and Liquorland to fast-track your summer glassware collection. Anyone for frosé?

What’s available in the Coles glassware range?

Building on the highly popular range released at Coles in 2022, this new collection offers seven quality pieces to collect. Returning classics include short and large tumblers, red and white wine glasses, and elegant champagne flutes. Two exciting new pieces have arrived just in time for spring spritz season – Gin and Tonic glasses, and a sleek Carafe perfect for entertaining.

Each European-made glass can be redeemed in a stylish set of two and has been crafted using Schott Zwiesel’s Tritan® glass protection technology.

Customers can also look forward to a selection of drink recipes in the October edition of the free Coles Magazine, including delicious whisky cocktails and low and no-alcoholic spritzes that are sure to impress any guest.

Gin and Tonic glasses

These oversized Gin and Tonic glasses have sleek, simple lines that impart a stylish European feel. Serve G&Ts or Spritz with your favourite accompaniments, such as citrus, rosemary, or cucumber, for the perfect summer refreshment. They are also large enough to hold pretty desserts like tiramisu or trifle.

The Coles Gin and Tonic glasses (two in a set) are FREE with 40 credits or 20 credits + $20.

Carafe

Use for water, cocktails, mocktails or decanted wine to introduce air to it faster than if you pour each glass and leave the rest in the bottle.

Free with 48 credits or 24 credits + $24

Short tumblers

Ideal for Dark spirits (like whisky or Cognac), either neat or on the rocks, as well as classic drinks (like negroni or an old fashioned).

Free with 22 credits or 11 credits + $11

Large tumblers

Great for highball or muddled cocktails (like a mojito or Moscow mule), or citrus-based cocktails (like a gin fizz or margarita).

Free with 26 credits or 13 credits + $13

Champagne flutes

Perfect for champagne or sparkling wine, with the gradual narrowing from the wider base allowing for more aeration.

Free with 32 credits or 16 credits + $16

White wine glasses

For serving any white wine, with the narrower bowl allowing a concentration of the delicate floral and fruit aromas of white wine.

Free with 36 credits or 18 credits +$18

Red wine glasses

For serving any red wine, with the wider base allowing the wine to ‘wake up’ by giving it a good swirl.

Free with 36 credits or 18 credits +$18

The two new kids on the block (the Carafe and Gin and Tonic glasses) in action. (Credit: Coles Australia)

How can I earn bonus credits?

To fast-track your glassware collection and curate the perfect set, customers can earn bonus glassware credits when they purchase products from 26 participating brands at Coles and Liquorland, including Barilla, Earthwise, Nescafé, Glad, Jacobs Creek, and more, as well as Own Brand products from Coles Finest, Smithy’s, Loch Lomond, and Canard-Duchêne.

Keep track of your glassware credits by checking your balance on the Flybuys App or online, or on the bottom of your Coles or Liquorland receipt.

Bring on the summer entertaining season!

