How you can get FREE glass food storage containers from Coles

If you’re looking to upgrade your food storage and meal prep game, Coles is coming in clutch with the release of their latest collectable collection created in collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone.

From March 19 until July 8 shoppers will be able to earn ‘Glass Container Credits’ every time they scan their Flybuys card and spend more than $20 or more in one transaction in-store or online.

Additional BONUS Glass Container Credits will also be available on more than 1,600 additional products from 20 participating brands including L’Oreal, Primo, Continental, Air Wick, and more.

Once enough credits are accrued, Aussies will then be able to redeem products from the collection for FREE! This news comes fresh off the back of Curtis and Coles’s last collectable range of premium BBQ cookware.

The glass container range in its entirety (and the manual hand pump). (Credit: Coles)

The six leakproof borosilicate BPA-free glass containers have been designed with durability in mind, and are perfect for stacking in the fridge, freezer, and pantry.

They also can be used safely in ovens, microwaves, and air fryers, and are freezer-safe (up to -20°C) making them easy to cook, serve, and store meals for the entire family. A handy date dial also makes it easy for users to keep track of their stored leftovers.

Oh and did we mention the containers are also dishwasher safe? What’s not to love?!

As well as the glass containers, a handy manual pump is also available to collect, making it easier than ever for at-home chefs to create a vacuum seal to keep meals fresher for longer – perfect for those who regularly have leftovers or like to get their cooking for the week ahead done in advance.

Curtis Stone says he hopes the range will simplify meal-time in kitchens around the country. (Credit: Coles)

Restaurateur, author, and culinary entrepreneur Curtis Stone says he hopes the range will encourage Aussies to get creative in the kitchen.

“Busy home cooks need durable storage and cookware, so I’m excited to launch my new glass container collection to provide Coles customers with new ways to cook, serve, and store their food,” he said.

“The beauty of this collection is its versatility – you can cook, store, and serve, all in the same container. So, whether you’re batch cooking, prepping ingredients, or packing up delicious leftovers, these pieces do it all.”

Coles Chief Executive Officer Amanda McVay said she was thrilled for the supermarket chain to partner with Curtis once more for a collectable cookware range.

“We’re delighted to team up with Curtis Stone to help customers upgrade their kitchens, make storing meals easier, reduce food prep time, and reduce food waste.”

And if you’re looking for some extra inspiration, Curtis will be sharing exclusive recipes and tips in the Coles Magazine, online and in-store to showcase how collectors can make the most of their range.

These high-quality food storage products have been built to last. (Credit: Coles)

What’s included in the Coles x Curtis Stone Glass Storage Collectable Range?

Manual Vacuum Pump

Redeemable with 14 credits.

This compact and lightweight manual hand pump allows you to manually extract air to create a vacuum seal with minimal fuss. Made from durable ABS and silicone, this handy item has been built to last and requires no batteries.

2 x 270ml Mini Glass Containers Pack

Redeemable with 24 credits.

Ideal for storing small meals, ingredients, and produce like chopped fruit, berries, or nuts. Use them for snacks on the go, individual portion desserts, dinner leftovers or even baby food!

500ml Glass Measuring Jug with Lid

Redeemable with 28 credits.

This must-have kitchen accessory has been designed to make preparing, reheating, serving, and storing sauces, dressings, gravies (and more) easier. With easy-to-read measurements and a convenient spout – you’ll never know how you lived with it!

690ml Small Glass Container with Basket and Lid

Redeemable with 30 credits.

With an integrated lift-out basket, you’ll be able to drain fruit or vegetables after washing as well as other fresh produce when needed. Great for serving and storing meals and ingredients, this container is perfect for small portion meals and taking with you when on the go.

1.1L Medium Glass Container with Lid

Redeemable with 38 credits.

This everyday container is the perfect size for fridge and freezer main meal storage, and is a great size container option for all meals of the day.

2.3L Large Glass Container with Lid, Basket and Divider

Redeemable with 56 credits.

As well as being a larger size that can fit multiple portions of food, users will also be able to take advantage of a removable divider that makes for easy separation and storage of all your produce.

1.5L + 2.6L Glass Cookware 2-Pack with Lid

Redeemable with 86 credits.

This duo includes a large 2.6L cookware container and a 1.5L container that is ideal for batch cooking. Both containers also have handles – making it quick and easy to serve straight from the oven. The containers can also easily nest together (after they have cooled down to room temperature) for space-saving storage.

NOTE: Containers can be used in the oven up to 230 °C and glass jug up to 140°C. Containers and glass jug can be used in the microwave up to 1200W. Containers can be used in airfryer up to 230 °C and glass jug up to 140°C.

NOTE: Shoppers can redeem the range with the “half credits, half pay” option. Customers can also purchase the collection at full retail price at any Coles supermarket store or online at Coles.

