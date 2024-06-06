Initially, renowned chef Curtis Stone was opposed to the idea of a blind date, saying it “felt a bit awkward”.

But after seeing a photo of his now-wife, Lindsay Price, the celebrity quickly changed his mind.

“I was like ‘I’ll go on that blind date,” he told 9honey in 2018.

The date in question was all the way back in 2009. Curtis got there 15 minutes early while Lindsay arrived 45 minutes late – a trait he would come to know as common.

Not to be deterred by the tardiness, it didn’t take long for Curtis to figure out that he’d met the love of his life.

Curtis and Lindsay met on a blind date. (Credit: Instagram)

Speaking in greater detail about their first date to 9honey, Curtis admitted that he still remembers the first meal they shared with one another.

“On our first date, she drank a single malt whisky and I drank a glass of rosé and I was a little intimidated by that,” he said.

“I wish I had ordered something else.”

And in a hilarious twist, Curtis admitted he was even intimidated by his now wife’s beverage of choice.

“I was like ‘oh, hardcore. She’s too cool for me!”‘ Curtis recalled.

This family of four is all smiles! (Credit: Instagram)

Two years after meeting, the couple welcomed their first son Hudson. A year after that, the chef plucked up the courage and asked Lindsay to marry him while the pair were in Naples.

The lovebirds officially tied the knot in June 2013 surrounded by their nearest and dearest at the five-star Hilton Sa Torre Mallorca Resort in Spain.

And in a sweet fact that not many fans may know about, Curtis even made the wedding cake!

“I made our wedding cake, a carrot cake. In the States they don’t do the fruit cake as much as we do in Oz, so it’s common to find a chocolate cake for a wedding cake or whatever the bride and groom are sort of into,” he also revealed to 9Honey.

Sharing photos on his Facebook page at the time, the chef thanked his fans for their support.

“It was so special to share our big day with family and a small group of friends. We are thrilled to bits!!!”

The couple married in 2013. (Credit: Instagram)

One year after tying the knot, the then-parents-of-one welcomed their second son, Emerson.

The celebrity has deemed being a dad his “most important job” while also admitting the experience of fatherhood has been “humbling”.

“It makes you live a better life, for sure,” Curtis told Closer Weekly in 2020. “It makes you pretty selfless.”

He also spoke about the difficulties that come with balancing his work and personal life.

“It’s hard having a family and being a good chef,” the Australian-born admitted. “You’ve got to be in your restaurant and also be home and be a dad. It’s a challenge.”

Curtis was every bit the romantic making the wedding cake himself. (Credit: Instagram)

In June 2023, Curtis marked ten years of blissful marriage with Lindsay on his Instagram, sharing a black-and-white throwback snap from their nuptials.

“Happy anniversary my beautiful baby! You are the love of my life! It seems like just yesterday I was stumbling around Naples with a ring in my pocket trying to find the perfect words and moment to show you how much I care,” wrote Curtis.

“Thankyou for saying yes, for our beautiful boys, the endless laughs, and late-night dance parties. You are the one I dream of and I always will! Here’s to the next 10 years and the 10 after that and so on and on!!! Love you baby.”

Curtis and Lindsay shared two sons, Hudson and Emerson. (Credit: Instagram)

Lindsay shared an equally sweet tribute of her own on her Instagram.

“Exactly the time 10 years ago. I do not know many grooms who make their own wedding cake but that is just YOU. And you stir in all the wishes, take the time to put all the perfect ingredients into it. But it’s not just the cake. That’s how you live and love.”

“You go the extra mile for me with all the romance in the world. And it’s delicious. What a magical night it was. We have had a thousand more since, and millions are yet to come. Happy Anniversary @curtisstone ILY 🍰”

The couple renewed their vows in September 2023 (Credit: Instagram)

Just three months on from celebrating 10 years of marriage, the lovebirds renewed their vows at the chapel in Majorca, Spain where they first were married.

“10 years down. Forever to go. Renewing our vows on the same island (Majorca) that we got married on with both of our boys was unreal. Look at the world of memories we’ve created so far baby. Here’s to many more,” Curtis shared on his Instagram.

The ceremony was a family affair! (Credit: Instagram)

His loving wife Lindsay shared the same carousel of images, writing her own heartfelt caption.

“Do you mommy take you daddy…. 10 years ago on this island we said I do. And this little house just happened to have a little chapel. So we just had to celebrate by doing it all over again,” she penned.

“Having 10 years of life together means new promises with a deeper meaning to each other. It’s the four of us now. And, we do.”

Ready for a love story like Curtis and Lindsay? Sign up for eHarmony today!