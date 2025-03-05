Fridges are one of the most used appliances in any household, so it’s important that they are reliable.

Advertisement

As technology has evolved, so has the beloved refrigerator, with smart fridges available on the market. But how smart does a fridge need to be?

From being able to control them with your devices and knocking on the glass to see its contents, to automatic ice dispensers, there can be a lot of smart features to consider.

New Idea has taken the hassle out of it all, with recommendations of the best smart fridges worth buying and looking into. Check them out below.

7 best smart fridges to shop in Australia in 2025



(Credit: Samsung) 01 Samsung 636L AI Family Hub Refrigerator $4,999 at The Good Guys Artificial intelligence might seem excessive when it comes to a fridge, but think again. This fridge allows you to do so much via its touchscreen and is designed to make home life easier. If you’re ever stuck with what to cook, its AI vision senses and identifies what’s already there and suggest recipes for you. With 386-litre fridge space, a 250-litre freezer and slide-in shelves, there is also plenty of space to put your groceries. There are many five-star reviews for this product on The Good Guys website, with one writing: “This fridge with great features especially new AI features that help to regulate and manage your food to minimise food waste.” Key features: AI Vision Inside which senses and identifies food and suggests recipes

Video streaming and fridge control via the Samsung Family Hub

Auto ice makers

Triple Cooling and Metal Cooling

Big door bottle bins and veggie boxes

Three-star energy rating

Two-year warranty Also available at: $4799 at JB Hi-Fi

$4999 at Betta Home Living Australia

$5099 at Appliances Online Shop Now

Advertisement

(Credit: LG) 02 LG 508L Slim French Door Fridge with InstaView (Silver) $2,999 at The Good Guys Available in matte black and silver, this fridge is slimly designed to fit in smaller spaces and look sleek. Not only does it have a 208-litre fridge and 209-litre freezer, there is even an 11-litre ice maker, which means you won’t be running out any time soon. Its InstaView Door-in-Door feature also allows you to knock twice to see what’s inside, which means you won’t be opening the door as much and food will stay fresher for longer. The non-plumbed ice and water dispenser means water and ice are available when you need it. A five-star reviewer said: “We love this fridge. The knock knock door is an awesome feature and so good to be able to open it separately from the entire door. The ice maker and water dispenser are fabulous. So much room inside.” Key features: Slim width (83.5cm width)

InstaView Door-in-Door

Non-plumbed ice and water dispenser

LG ThinQ Wi-Fi connection for smart control

Stainless finish

Three-star energy rating

Two-year warranty Also available at: $3299 at LG (black only)

$3299 at The Good Guys (black only)

$3299 at Bing Lee (black only) Shop Now

(Credit: LG) 03 LG 340L Bottom Mount Fridge with Instaview (Black) $1,599 at JB Hi-Fi Designed in matte black and silver, this fridge is slimly designed to fit in smaller spaces and look sleek. Smart features that make it stand out include letting you know twice to see inside, and using the Cleaning Time button to do a self-clean. An alarm also goes off if the door has been left open for 15 minutes. You can also control its settings through the LG ThinQ, which can be connected to services such as Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. Products also get cold quicker with its DoorCooling technology. There is plenty of room for food and drinks, with a 253-litre and 87-litre freezer. Key features: InstaView Door-in-Door viewing by knocking twice

Auto Ice Maker

DoorCooling technology

Smart controls with LG ThinQ

Generous fresh food capacity

Alarm goes off after being open for 15 minutes

Three-point-five star energy rating

Two-year warranty Also available at: $1599 at Joyce Mayne

$1599 at Harvey Norman

$1599 at Domayne Shop Now

(Credit: Samsung) 04 Samsung 458L Smart Bottom Mount Refrigerator (Silver)

$1,249 at The Good Guys If you like customising your fridge, this is one for you. With the Samsung Smart Fridge the reversible door allows you to open it left or right, and Samsung’s innovative SpaceMax technology maximizes storage. Not only is there 290-litre fridge capacity, it also has a 168-litre freezer, which also houses ice cubes from the built-in Twist Ice Maker. With many five-star reviews on this fridge, shoppers are praising its style, practicality, efficiency, and reliability. The All Around Cooling system maintains an even temperature throughout, and the inverter technology adjusts cooling as needed. The bottom mount design also means you do not have to do too much bending over if you want access to the freezer. For one reviewer, who gave it five stars, the fridge “is very spacious inside and has an extra large freezer. It is also very quiet.” Key features: Reversible door

Digital inverter technology adjusts cooling as needed

Twist ice maker

Four star energy rating

Two-year warranty Also available at: $1249 at Harvey Norman

$1249 at JB Hi-Fi

$949 at Buy Smarte Shop Now

(Credit: Hisense) 05 Hisense 483L PureFlat Slim French Door Refrigerator $1,476 at Appliances Online Australia This fridge takes customising to the next level with its My Fresh Choice compartment, which can be converted from a fridge to a freezer or anywhere in between. With this 92-litre multi-zone, you can make temperature adjustments from -18°C to +5°C in one-degree increments. Its adjustable shelves, 304-litre fridge, and 60-litre freezer mean you can get the most from the fridge. One shopper who gave it five stars said it “has the flexibility to match our changing needs. The ability to customise the bottom right section of the fridge means we can either use it as freezer space, fridge space or (and this is my favourite) a dedicated beverage space with drinks kept at just above freezing.” You can also enjoy of ice and water on demand with the non-plumbed ice and water dispenser. With the water, you can select 150mL, 500mL , or a continuous flow. Key features: Dual-Tech cooling

Automatic water dispenser

Auto Ice Maker makes up to 2.4kg of ice

Integrated metal recessed door handle

LED lighting

Wi-Fi connectivity

Four-point-five star energy rating

Three-year warranty Also available at: $1499 at The Good Guys (silver) and $1799 at The Good Guys (black)

$1499 at Bing Lee (black)

$1499 at Harvey Norman (black) Shop Now

Advertisement

(Credit: LG) 06 LG 530L Slim French Door Fridge – Stainless $1,797 at LG Made with a slim design, this fridge is designed to fit into narrow alcoves. If you are ever out shopping and need to adjust the settings, you can do so with your phone through LG ThinQ, which can also be connected to other home services such as Google Assistant. Its cooling technology means food stays fresh for longer. You also have access to a 321-litre fridge and 209-litre freezer, which has six draws. Multi Air Flow Cooling keeps produce cooler in the crisper, digital sensors track the temperature, and an alarm lets you know if the door has been left open. The stainless steel finish resists fingerprints, which means less cleaning is required. Key features: Smat control via LG ThinQ

Slim width (83.5cm width)

Multi Air Flow cooling

Metallic decoration

Smart Inverter Compressor

Digital sensors and door alarm

Five star energy rating

Two-year warranty Also available at: $1797 at The Good Guys

$1797 at Harvey Norman

$1797 at JB-Hi Fi Shop Now

(Credit: Hisense) 07 Hisense 417L Bottom Mount Refrigerator

$1,499 at The Good Guys With flat and recessed handles, this fridge is designed to be compact, but it delivers on its features. The Multi Air Flow system means cool temperatures run consistently, and a user-friendly control panel allows you to make adjustments to the temperatures of the fridge and freezer. The control panel also has ECO and Holiday modes, which are designed to conserve energy. The Inverter technology and LED lights are other energy savers, and the lighting is designed to be softer on your eyes. There’s plenty of room, with 302-litre fridge and 115-litre freezer capacity. For extra space in the fridge, there’s the big door balcony, which provides space for bigger, taller and bulkier items such as cartons of milk and juice, two rows of drink cans and bottles. There’s also a reversible door, which means you can open them how you wish. Five star reviewers have also praised its quietness. Key features: Multi Air Flow system

Digital temperature sensor

Extra large door balcony

Soft LED lighting

Inverter technology

Reversible door

Eight star energy rating

Three-year warranty Also available at: $1499 at Betta Home Living Australia

$1499 at Bing Lee

$1499 at Harvey Norman Shop Now