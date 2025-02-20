Tired of rummaging through your fridge just to find a carton of milk? Looking to level up your kitchen’s functionality while adding some style? Look no further than the elegant French door fridge!

These modern fridges, a growing trend in kitchens everywhere, are known for their unique design with swinging double doors and roomy interiors.

Forget fridge Tetris – French door fridges make grabbing groceries a breeze, whether you’re searching for last night’s leftovers or stocking up for the week.

Below, we explore the best French door fridges on the market, providing you with insights into their features, performance, and overall value.

6 best French Door fridges to shop in Australia 2025

(Credit: The Good Guys)

Haier 489L French door refrigerator

$1549.00 at The Good Guys

With this French door fridge’s spacious 489-litre capacity and customisable MyZone compartment, keeping your food at the perfect temperature has never been easier. Enjoy the convenience of slide-out drawers, external temperature control, and a non-plumbed water dispenser for quick refreshment on demand – all without burning a hole in your wallet!

It has over 530 five-star reviews on The Good Guys, with one reviewer writing: “It has the perfect amount of shelves, compartments, and drawers to hold a substantial amount of food. The doors are extremely lightweight to open and close. The water dispenser has been a welcomed bonus. Overall it’s a great size and couldn’t be happier with our purchase.”

Key features:

4.5 star energy rating

MyZone adjustable temperature drawer

Multi-zone air cooling system

Non-plumbed water dispenser

Super freeze function for fast freezing

Humidity zone drawer for fresh produce

Also available at:

(Credit: Bing Lee) (Credit: Bing Lee)

Fisher & Paykel 569L French door fridge

$2,199 at Bing Lee

This tech-savvy Fisher & Paykel fridge has plenty of space for your groceries, as well as convenient access to fresh and frozen items through its French door design. Powered by ActiveSmart technology, it keeps your food cool while letting you customise the layout with adjustable shelving.

A five-star reviewer said: “I have had this fridge for over nine months now, and I love the excellent, spacious layout for all the different foods, drinks and wine. Everything has a specific place which ensures the longevity of the products via temperature/humidity control. The freezer section is very serviceable with two drawers and a large bin to accommodate a vast array of products which are easily accessible.”

Key features:

3.5 star energy rating

Large 569L capacity with flexible shelving

ActiveSmart technology for optimal food freshness

Stainless steel finish for a modern look

Available in a range of colours

Two-year warranty

Also available at:

(Credit: Appliances Online)

Westinghouse 541L French door refrigerator

$1922 at Appliances Online

The Westinghouse 541L French door refrigerator is known for its large, stylish interior and adjustable shelves to conquer even the most epic grocery hauls. Plus, hidden hinges and a fingerprint-resistant finish will keep it looking sharp in your kitchen (and safe from smudges and marks!).

Key features:

3.5 star energy rating

Spacious 541L capacity

Fingerprint-resistant finish

Hidden hinges

Two-year warranty

Also available at:

(Credit: Appliances Online)

Electrolux 609L French door fridge

$3,339 at Appliances Online

With over 1000 five-star reviews on Appliances Online, this fridge is a crowd-pleaser for good reason. Feature-packed and great for entertainers, it’s spacious with adjustable shelves, plus a clever SnackZone for easy-to-grab snacks. Keep produce crisper for longer with the TasteLock crisper, and quench your thirst in a flash with the filtered ice and water dispenser.

“I have now had my new Electrolux 609L French door since November 2023,” said a reviewer who left five stars. “What an excellent choice and worth the money. I cannot give a bad review about anything in relation to this purchase. Easy to keep clean, loads more space for all foods and drinks, and love the extra drawer which can be freezer space or normal fridge space with just the push of a button. Product so much better than I envisaged and freezer space perfect.”

Key features:

Filtered ice & water dispenser

SmartSplit door design for wider access

SnackZone compartment for easy-reach items

TasteLock crisper keeps produce fresh and longer

Adjustable shelves for flexible storage

Two-year warranty

Also available at:

LG 506L French door refrigerator

$2299 (usually $2600) at LG

The LG French door fridge always packs a punch, offering loads of room with adjustable shelves for all your grocery needs. LG’s Inverter Linear Compressor keeps things fresh, while the handy water dispenser makes sure you stay hydrated.

“We have absolutely fell in love with our LG fridge freezer and its ice maker,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “The freezer has plenty of space to hold everything…with all the baked frozen products, meat, and frozen mango. The fridge is huge!! Holds all the things a family of four needs. Fruit and vegetables stay fresh for the longest period of time I have ever seen in a fridge… plenty of adjustable shelf space!”

Key features:

Slim-fit style

Spacious 506L interior

Inverter linear compressor keeps food fresher for longer

Stainless steel finish

Available in a range of colours

Also available at:

$2,599 at Bing Lee

(Credit: The Good Guys)

Samsung 495L French door refrigerator

$1,499 at The Good Guys

Ideal for medium-sized households, the Samsung 495L French door fridge is known for its stylish and accessible design. It is spacious with clever storage features, including big bottle door bins and crisper drawers, to keep all your groceries organised. The built-in water dispenser also lets you enjoy chilled water without extra plumbing costs.

One reviewer said it’s a “really good fridge” for the price, adding: “Compact outside and spacious inside, shelves are very well organised. Doors have deep shelves so you can easily put big bottles there. Sliding freezer is very convenient. And yes, it is silent.”

Key features:

3.5 star energy rating

Built-in water dispenser

Big bottle door bins

Twin Cooling Plus technology for optimal temperature and humidity levels

Quiet operation

Two-year warranty

Also available at:

Are French door fridges worth it?

Absolutely, French door fridges can be a worthwhile investment! They offer several advantages over traditional fridges. Here’s the breakdown:

Space saviour

French doors swing open wider than a side by side fridge, requiring less clearance in front. This is especially useful in kitchens with limited space.

Easy access

French doors open to a wider compartment. This makes it easier to see and reach items stored deep inside, especially bulky groceries or those on lower shelves.

Smarter storage

Many French door fridges have adjustable shelves and drawers, offering customisable storage solutions. Plus, some models come with a water dispenser and ice maker built-in, getting rid of the need for a separate appliance.

Modern look

French door fridges boast a sleek and stylish design, great for complementing any kitchen. They often come in a variety of finishes, including the ever-popular stainless steel.

What is the best layout for a French door refrigerator?

If you prioritise easy access to fresh food, wider French doors with adjustable shelves are your best bet. If you need more freezer space, a side-by-side fridge might be better. French doors with built-in drawers and compartments can maximise organisation, while some have water dispensers and ice makers for added convenience.

Consider your needs for storage, access, and features to find the best layout for your French door fridge!

