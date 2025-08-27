Is joining an online wine club worth it? We tried Naked Wines to find out

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

When it comes to buying wine, my usual method is to pick up whatever’s on special at the bottle-o.

But sometimes, the choice is totally overwhelming, right?

How many Semillon Sauvignon Blancs or Chardonnays can there be in the world?

And as for red wines – forget it. There is too much choice.

And when you’re spending hard-earned cash on a Friday night drop, you want to eliminate as much risk as possible.

No one wants to spend $10 – or more – on something that tastes like vinegar. Or worse….

So when I heard about online wine club Naked Wines – and their $89.99 for 12 wines new members offer – I was intrigued.

New Idea’s Mel was excited to receive her Naked Wines delivery! (Credit: New Idea)

Wine clubs are for wine snobs, right?

I’d long thought online wine clubs or subscription services were only for actual wine connoisseurs.

I’d also believed that they would prove to be expensive.

After all, ordering a case of 12 wines isn’t likely to come cheap.

But thanks to Naked Wines’ new members offer – and $40 monthly subscription plan – I decided to give it a try.

Naked Wines’ Fuzzy & May Chardonnay gets the thumbs up! (Credit: New Idea)

How does it work?

Basically, Naked Wines pairs wine drinkers with the best independent Australian and New Zealand wine makers and gives drinkers access to better wines at better prices.

Naked Wines supports our independent wine makers directly, which means traditional retailers – and their costs – are cut from the equation.

You can save in the region of 30% on a case of 12 wines.

There are various subscription options – but a monthly payment into your wine account will secure you access to delicious and discounted wines.

Wine tasting is a serious business! (Credit: New Idea)

The taste test

When my box of wine from Naked Wines arrived at the New Idea office, I had plenty of willing volunteers up for some impromptu wine tasting sessions after our print magazine’s deadline on Thursday.

Being a white wine and rosé lover, I selected a mix of those varieties.

My delivery included Dream Bird Kym Carr Reisling, Ashley Horner Little Jack Organic Pinot Grigio, Fuzzy & May Hunter Chardonnay, and Chateau Coco Fiana. I hadn’t heard of any of the brands before, but felt warm and fuzzy – before my first sip – at the thought of supporting our Aussie and NZ winemakers.

My New Idea colleagues and I agreed that the wines were of excellent quality, almost all delicious, and as an example of the savings, the Kym Carr Riesling retails for $29.99 – but the Naked Wines price was $19.99. Love that!

The Naked Wines delivery went down a treat at post-deadline drinks! (Credit: New Idea)

What’s the deal for new members?

The new customer welcome offer works like this: Get $100 off your first 12 wines from Naked Wines for $89.99.

You get 12 delicious wines handmade by independent AUS + NZ winemakers for only $7.50 a bottle and free delivery.

After redeeming the welcome offer, you can become a Naked Wines Angel (member), which involves paying $40 monthly into your account to spend on wine whenever you like! You can cancel your subscription at any time.

Also, if, for some reason, any wine you choose doesn’t hit the spot, you can get a credit back into your account. It’s win win!

Check out Naked Wines’ newbies offer! (Credit: Supplied)

The verdict

A Naked Wines subscription makes buying wine simple and hassle-free.

It feels good to support local (and NZ) winemakers – and as an added bonus I get to brag to friends about that niche new wine I’ve discovered!

My favourite drop in my first delivery was the Byron and Harold Companions Sauvignon Blanc…if I had to pick a favourite!

With spring and summer entertaining just around the corner, a wine subscription could ensure that I’ll always have a tasty drop handy. I’ll be signing up as an Angel for sure!

