Boxing Day flight sales 2024: Virgin, Etihad, Qantas and more

While Aussies everywhere will undoubtedly be flocking to their local shopping centre to bag some Boxing Day bargains, others will be headed online to purchase their sale items – including flights from the world’s best airlines!

Whether you’ve been planning a trip for months but couldn’t justify the cost of travel, or are feeling like a spontaneous trip abroad is the cure to your post-Christmas woes, we’ve compiled the best Boxing Day flight sales of 2024, both domestically and internationally.

The Boxing Day sales are some of the best flight deals on offer every year. (Credit: Getty)

The best Boxing Day flight sales of 2024

While the specific Boxing Day flight sales haven’t yet been revealed, based on the deals from 2023, we do have some idea of what will be on offer.

Scroll on for all the details.

Expedia

From Thailand to Tasmania, Brisbane to Beijing and more, Expedia offers low-cost flight deals throughout the year, and Boxing Day is no exception.

We expect that the booking platform will offer a series of discounted flights as part of its annual Boxing Day sale event.

Flight Centre

If you’re unsure what airline or even what destination you would like to travel to in 2025, Flight Centre is your one-stop shop!

In 2023, the booking platform offered a range of exciting deals on behalf of airlines like Qantas, Air Canada, Jetstar, Singapore Airlines and Air New Zealand, with round-trip flights to Hawaii for under $500 and the Sunshine Coast for under $100.

Virgin Australia

As one of Australia’s most popular airlines, it comes as little surprise that Virgin will be offering scores of epic discounts across its flight network this Boxing Day.

We can expect that from December 26 until December 29, the airline will reduce the cost of flights within Australia and internationally – including return flights to fan favourite destinations Bali and Fiji for only a few hundred dollars

Etihad

Unlike other airlines, Abu Dhabi-based operator Etihad does not offer discounts on flights as part of a Boxing Day sale promotion.

They do however host a New Year’s sale event, which has previously featured heavily discounted roundtrip deals abroad.

What destination will you travel to first? (Credit: Getty)

Do flights go on sale on Boxing Day?

Similarly to other major sales events throughout the year including Click Frenzy, Prime Day, and Black Friday, the Boxing Day flight sales will only go live on the day itself – December 26.

While end dates for the Boxing Day flight sales differ per airline, it is likely they will conclude prior to the New Year, leaving you a small, but very sweet window to book your flights for 2025 for less.

If you can’t wait to book your flights until Boxing Day, find the best flight deals worldwide now on Skyscanner. Book here.

Watch this space as we reveal the best Boxing Day flight sales of 2024 when they are revealed.