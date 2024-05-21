Have you been dreaming of sun-kissed Bali beaches, the lush landscapes of New Zealand, or the exotic allure of Fiji? Well, your dream holiday could be right around the corner thanks to the latest Virgin flight sale!

In what Virgin Australia describes as one of its best-ever sales, the airline has just launched its major mid-year international sale, offering return fares to popular holiday destinations starting from an incredible $315.

When is the Virgin flight sale happening?

The Virgin flight sale lasts for five days, from Monday May 20, 2024 (aka NOW) until mid Friday May 24, 2024.

But get in fast! It ends at midnight on May 24, or until sold out.

Where is the best place to buy tickets?

You can currently purchase your cheap tickets online at Virgin Australia.

The best return international Virgin flights on offer

Between Melbourne and Queenstown from $315

Between Brisbane and Queenstown from $425

Between Sydney and Queenstown from $365

Between Sydney and Nadi (Fiji) from $449

Between Gold Coast and Denpasar (Bali) from $499

Between Brisbane and Nadi (Bali) from $529

Between Brisbane and Denpasar (Bali) from $559

Between Melbourne and Denpasar (Bali) from $559

Between Sydney and Denpasar (Bali) from $559

Between Brisbane and Port Vila (Vanuatu) from $579

Between Brisbane and Apia (Samoa) from $599

Between Melbourne and Nadi (Fiji) from $599

Between Cairns and Haneda (Tokyo) from $675

Between Sydney and Haneda (Tokyo) via Cairns from $829

Between Brisbane and Haneda (Tokyo) via Cairns from $749

Shop these discounted flights here.

What day is best to buy Virgin flights?

While some studies suggest weekdays might offer slight savings, forget about finding the ‘perfect’ day in this epic Virgin flight sale! Prices are already slashed for international destinations, so we recommend focusing on grabbing the best deal for your dream trip before they’re gone.

Why should you fly with Virgin Australia?

Bag tracking

Virgin Airlines has revolutionised the way you travel with baggage tracking on the Virgin Australia app. This feature is available on selected routes, ensuring you can monitor your belongings from check-in to baggage claim, providing peace of mind during your journey.

Cheaper fares

Virgin Australia offers fares that are more than 30 per cent lower on Australia’s most travelled routes compared to major competitors. Travelling with Virgin means you can enjoy the same high-quality service while keeping more money in your pocket.

Fly for fewer Velocity points

Reward Seat prices start from just 6,200 Points (plus taxes, fees, and carrier charges), making Virgin one of the most cost-effective choices for domestic routes. With lower redemption requirements, you can make your points go further and enjoy more travel rewards.

Customer support

Fly with confidence knowing that Virgin’s dedicated customer support team is just a call away. With wait times generally under five minutes; the airline is committed to providing quick and efficient assistance whenever you need it.

