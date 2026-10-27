Inside Leela Cosgrove’s spell-binding, sold-out school for witches

Leela Cosgrove doesn’t ride a broomstick, she doesn’t have a wart on her nose, and she isn’t planning on turning anyone into a toad.

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But the self-confessed witch is proving modern witchcraft is a lot less hocus-pocus and a lot more about finding your people, embracing your power and adding a little magic to everyday life.

As the founder of Australia’s largest witchcraft education and events company, High Priestess, Leela has watched interest in the spiritual explode over the years.

Now, her popular witch school workshops in Hawthorn, VIC, are helping a whole new generation discover their inner witch.

Leela had a childhood filled with spiritual experiences. (Credit: Supplied)

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“The workshops have doubled in size and sold out for the past four years,” Leela, 47, tells New Idea. “The first year we had 1000 people attend our witch market, and this year we had 5000, which is crazy!

“These days, when I tell people I’m a witch, they either nod as if I’ve just told them my religion, or they’re genuinely fascinated and have a million questions.”

Leela’s journey into spirituality began early. Her mother was a professional psychic, so growing up, crystal balls and tarot cards were part of her normal life.

Then, at 15, she stumbled across The Complete Book of Witchcraft by Raymond Buckland, opening the door to rituals and spells.

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“I grew up in a very non-traditional family,” Leela says. “Mum would meditate every night, and she’d have friends over on Friday night to do past-life regressions. When I turned 14, my grandmother gave me my first set of tarot cards and a Ouija board.”

Leela’s witch school is a sell-out success. (Credit: Supplied)

Leela was in her early twenties when she stepped away from witchcraft but, while her new life in sales and marketing brought financial success, she found herself missing the spiritual side.

Eventually, in 2021, Leela turned her passion into a business when she bought a witchcraft subscription company, rebranding it as High Priestess.

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“I wanted to create something more meaningful, so I launched the school where people can explore the history of witchcraft, modern practices, and spellcasting,” Leela explains.

“It’s a safe space to grow, connect and embrace the witch they are meant to be. We also offer online courses, created by real witches, so people can learn anywhere at their own pace.”

One of the biggest attractions at the school is the Spell Bar, where visitors can cast spells for anything from money or healing to dealing with cheating partners.

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Leela says spells can be complicated, involving herbs, crystals and moon phases, but they can also be as simple as lighting a candle.

Having recently held her first sold-out school in Sydney, NSW, Leela says her business is about a lot more than spells and rituals.

Leela says people love hearing about life as a witch. (Credit: Supplied)

“We have people from all walks of life and ages and most are searching for connection and a spiritual home where they feel welcome,” she says. “There is plenty of chanting and dancing, but I encourage everyone to laugh, sing and have a good time.”

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With Halloween around the corner, Leela expects the witchy world to be busier than ever. And for anyone curious about casting a spell, she says there’s never been a better time to try.

“Halloween is the perfect excuse to dress up, have some fun and embrace your inner witch,” Leela says. “And who knows, you might discover you’re actually pretty good at it!”