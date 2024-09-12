Your new main squeeze! The best cold press juicers to buy for your home

By now, we’re all well aware of the benefits of incorporating fruit and vegetables into your diet.

With a busy lifestyle, sometimes hitting your five a day can be easier said than done, which is why many people are turning to juices to help up their intake.

While juices are a convenient and delicious option, we wouldn’t judge you for turning your nose up at paying $8 a pop for a fresh juice every day. That’s where home juicers come in.

Cold press juicers manage to pack in more vitamins and nutrients faster than their counterparts, and while they can be slightly more costly, they are well worth the investment.

Not sure where to start? We’ve put in the hard yards and rounded up some of the best cold press juicers for your home.

Scroll on to see our top picks!

2024’s top cold press juicers Hurom Cold Press Juicer H400B, $719.20 (usually $899), Myer (here’s why) Nutribullet Slow Juicer in Dark Grey, $294.95 (usually $379), Amazon (here’s why) The Juice Fountain Max, $239 (usually $269), Breville (here’s why)

The best cold press juicers 2024

01 Hurom Cold Press Juicer H400B $719.20 (usually $899) at Myer Sleek and stylish, the cold press juicer is designed specifically to extract the maximum nutrition from produce. So if you’re on a health kick, this one ticks all the boxes. And while juicing is the appliance’s main game, it can also be used to make sorbet, smoothies and ice-cream. Key features: 1500mm Mega Hopper

Second generation multi screw/ strainer

Built-in pulp container

Juice level indicator Shop now 02 Nutribullet Slow Juicer in Dark Grey $294.95 (usually $379) at Amazon NutriBullet has fast become a cult brand in the kitchen and its slow juicer is another high performer in the world of home appliances. It’s quiet and compact, features a wide chute and has a “no-drip” spout. Key features: Dimensions – 19 x 37.6 x 45.7cm

High-torque & low-speed motor

Slow juicer handles

No-drip spout

Box includes – motor (150W), juice bowl, juice bowl cover with feed chute, food pusher, grinding assembly, juice container (700ml), pulp container and cleaning brush Shop now 03 The Juice Fountain Max $239 (usually $269) at Breville An ideal mid-range offering, Breville’s The Juice Fountain’s pièce de résistance is its extra wide chute that makes juicing large fruits and vegetables a breeze and shortens prep time – a blessing for a busy lifestyle. Key features: Dimensions – 19 x 35 x 42.9cm

Extraction system – stainless steel, titanium reinforced micro-mesh basket for optimal nutrient extraction

Extra-wide feed chute – measuring at 84mm the extra large entrance allows full-sized fruit and vegetable juicing

Built-in froth separator – eliminate any splatter during your juicing experience

Custom-design juice nozzle – direct juicer to glass stream

Box includes – juice jug (1L) and easy cleaning brush Also available at: $199 from The Good Guys Shop now 04 Healthy Choice Cold Press Slow Juicer 150W $119.95 (usually $129.95) at Myer Got a sleeping baby, family members or housemates you don’t want to wake up with your early morning juicing routine? Aeitto’s Slow Juicer is the pick for you as it’s one of the quietest devices on the market. It’s suitable for making juices, jams and sorbet. Key features: Dimensions – 35 x 17 x 36.5

Cold press slow juicer

High pressure processor strong enough to press hard fruits and vegetable

Runs at low speed for minimal noise disruption

Box includes – juicer, juice cup (500ml), pulp container (500ml), cleaning brush and instruction manual Also available at: $116.35 from Kogan.com

$116.35 from Dick Smith Shop now 05 Optimum Cold Press Big Mouth Juicer $449 at MyDeal Although it’s on the pricier end of the scale, the Optimum H3000 has some top-notch features for people who really want to step up their juicing. Its vacuum juicing function traps in the produce’s vitamins and nutrients while its heating function means the device is also able to make warm nut milk and baby food. Key features: Dimensions: 40 x 40 x 21cm

Innovative built-in vacuum function

Warming function

Horizontal extrusion technology

Ceramic juicing screw

Anti-clogging design

Box includes – portable vacuum bottle, fine strainer, glass juice jug (500ml), residue cup (750ml), cleaning brush and tamper Also available at: $484 from Brosa

$484 from Catch.com Shop now 06 Soga International Commercial Manual Juicer Hand Press $149.90 at Hardtofind For those who prefer a more traditional method of juicing, then this manual hand press option will be sure to satisfy. While a touch of elbow grease is required, this little beauty works in complete silence, allowing you to juice in peace. Key features: Dimensions – 45 x 30 x 20cm

Sturdy cast iron base with large opening for juice collection

Ideal for at home use with no noise pollution

Box includes – solid cast iron juicer (6kg) Shop now

Is it worth buying a cold press juicer?

Cold press juicers certainly do have their benefits. Unlike the traditional blender which produces excess heat from high operated blades, the cold juice blender operates on a lower speed, retaining the lower temperature of fruit and vegetables. Ultimately, this produces a cold and refreshing juice for you to enjoy right out of the machine.

