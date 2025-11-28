The ultimate Christmas gift guide for everyone on your list

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Christmas is right around the corner, and before you get cosy on the couch with a peppermint hot chocolate for the obligatory Love Actually rewatch, you’ll want to make sure your shopping is done.

Advertisement

From partners and kids to fitness fanatics and homebodies, finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list can be tricky.

To save you the stress, we’ve put together the ultimate Christmas gift guide to satisfy every person and (furry friend) on your list.

The best Christmas gifts to buy in 2025

Gifts for Her

Gifts for Him

Advertisement

Gifts for Kids

Home and Appliance Gifts

Tech Gifts

Advertisement

Fitness Gifts

Advertisement