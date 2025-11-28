  •  
The ultimate Christmas gift guide for everyone on your list

Gift ideas that sleigh!
stephanie de nobile
christmas gifts 2025
Christmas is right around the corner, and before you get cosy on the couch with a peppermint hot chocolate for the obligatory Love Actually rewatch, you’ll want to make sure your shopping is done.

From partners and kids to fitness fanatics and homebodies, finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list can be tricky.

To save you the stress, we’ve put together the ultimate Christmas gift guide to satisfy every person and (furry friend) on your list.

The best Christmas gifts to buy in 2025

Gifts for Her

crocs platform thong

Crocs Getaway Platform Flip,
$79.99

endota body bliss gift set

Endota Body Bliss Pack,
$120

opi nail polish gift set

OPI Infinite Shine Holiday ’25 Quad Gift Set
$61.95

francesca jewellery gold earrings gift set

Francesca Jewellery Christmas Bauble Huggies
$69

Gifts for Him

david backham instinct fragrance gift set

Beckham Instinct EDP 50mL 2 Piece Set,
$45.99

hush puppies mens fiaro brown sandals

Hush Puppies Fairo Sandals in Brown,
$179.95

mambo mens fishing club shorts

Mambo Men’s Fishing Club Shorts,
$25

keepcup reusable coffee cup in dark chocolate

KeepCupCommuter 16oz Reusable Coffee Cup,
$49

Gifts for Kids

bonds christmas kids pyjamas

Bonds Kids Tee Sleep Set,
$29.99

reebok paw patrol kids shoes

Reebok x Paw Patrol Elastic Lace Shoes,
$80

cotton on kids pink towel

Cotton On Kids Baby Zip Through Hooded Towel,
$39

belkin disney lilo and stitch kids wireless headphones

Belkin Wireless On-Ear Headphones for Kids (Disney Collection),
$59.95

Home and Appliance Gifts

glasshouse fragrances night before christmas interior fragrance gift set

Glasshouse Fragrances Night Before Christmas Interior Fragrance Gift Set,
$74.95

sodastream stainless steel drink maker

SodaStream Enso Drink Maker Stainless Steel,
$299

bialetti espresso maker

Bialetti Moka Express Iconic Stovetop Espresso Maker,
$44.57

dusk santa and snowman drinking goblets

Dusk Santa & Snowman Drinking Goblets,
$34.99

Tech Gifts

fujifilm instax liplay instant camera green

Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay Hybrid Instant Camera,
$249.95

typo wireless black keyboard

Typo Wireless Keyboard With Touchpad,
$25

jbl black portable speaker

JBL Grip Compact Portable Speaker,
$79

belkin cream power bank

Belkin BoostCharge Power Bank 10K with Display,
$69.95

Fitness Gifts

moveactive pilates toning balls

MoveActive Toning Balls,
$29

lorna jane red terry shorts

Lorna Jane Marisol Terry Shorts,
$70

kogan active smart watch

Kogan Active 4 Smart Watch (Black),
$59.99

new balance 204l sneakers

New Balance 204L Unisex Sneakers,
$190

Gifts for Pets

petstock foundation buddy festive dog toy

Petstock Foundation Festive Buddy Dog Toy,
$14.97

petbarn christmas cat toy bauble

Petbarn Christmas Santa Mouse Cat Toy Bauble (4 Piece),
$15

adairs green festive pet blanket

Adairs Maisy Festive Best Friends Green Pet Blanket,
$54.99

big w tails christmas stocking dog toy gift set

Tails Christmas Dog Toy Stocking,
$9

Gifts for under $30

big w the grinch womens christmas slippers

Big W The Grinch Women’s Christmas Slippers,
$20

mambo womens pink sunglasses

Mambo Women’s Eternity Sunglasses – Crystal Tan,
$25

typo green drink bottle

Typo On The Move 500Ml Sipper Top Drink Bottle,
$29.99

designer brands peptide lip treatment gift set

Designer Brands Peptide Lip Treatment,
$24.99

stephanie de nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

