Wrap up joy with our perfectly curated Christmas gift guide

Take the stress out of Christmas shopping!
Christmas shopping can be overwhelming, so we have created the ultimate gift guide to make it easier for you.

We have rounded up the best gifts for all the special men and women in your life, as well as kids and pets.

Find all of our top picks below.

Christmas gift guide
New idea is making sure you’re gifting only the best this Christmas. (Credit: Canva)

New Idea’s ultimate 2025 Christmas gift guide

For her

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Nourishing Skin Essentials Set $57.00 from Adore Beauty

Glasshouse Fragrances Sunsets in Capri Gift Set

Glasshouse Fragrances Sunsets in Capri Gift Set
$74.95 from Glasshouse Fragrances

Circa Gingerbread Cookies Candle

Circa Gingerbread Cookies Candle
$49.95 from Adore Beauty

2-Pack Sussan Tea Towels

2-Pack Sussan Tea Towels $22.95 from Sussan

Within by Delta goodrem

Within By Delta Goodrem Perfume
$59.99 from Chemist Warehouse

ToniMay birthstone ring

ToniMay Birthstone Ring
$99.00 from Toni May

For him

Sony Headphones

Sony Headphones $68.00 from Amazon

Country Road Socks

Country Road Socks
$17.95 from Country Road

T2 The Philosopher Tea Bag Gift Pack

T2 The Philosopher Tea Bag Gift Pack
$60.00 from T2

Designer Brands Aqua Di Italiana EDT

Designer Brands Aqua Di Italiana EDT
$12.99 from Designer Brands

Glenfiddich 12YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Glenfiddich 12YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky
$104.00 from Liquorland

Scrub Mommy Cleaning Sponge
$34.99 from David Jones

For Kids/Tweens

Cotton On Kids Bluey T-Shirt
$20.99 (was $29.99) from Cotton On Kids

Country Road Hat

Country Road Hat
$34.95 from Country Road

Lush Reindeer Bath Bomb $8.00 from Lush

Mecca Max All That Glitters Mini Shimmer Lip Gloss Duo

Mecca Max All That Glitters Mini Shimmer Lip Gloss Duo
$20.00 from Mecca

Morgan & Finch Calabria Stripe Pickleball Set

Morgan & Finch Calabria Stripe Pickleball Set
$39.95 from Bed Bath N’ Table

For Pets

Kmart Elf Pet Bed

Elf Pet Bed
$19.00 from Kmart

All Day Christmas Tree Plush Tug Rope Dog Toy

All Day Christmas Tree Plush Tug Rope Dog Toy
$18.00 from Pet Barn

Tails Christmas Cat Toy Stocking

Tails Christmas Cat Toy Stocking
$9.50 from Big W

Let it Snow

Make Christmas extra magic with this special snowman figurine from The Bradford Exchange. Featuring an illuminated Thomas Kinkade village and animated train, this exclusive keepsake is guaranteed to make any spot in the house feel festive in a flash

Thomas Kinkade Snowman With Village, Moving Train

Thomas Kinkade Snowman With Village, Moving Train
$199.95 from Bradford Exchange

New Idea team

