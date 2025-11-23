Wrap up joy with our perfectly curated Christmas gift guide

Christmas shopping can be overwhelming, so we have created the ultimate gift guide to make it easier for you.
We have rounded up the best gifts for all the special men and women in your life, as well as kids and pets.
Find all of our top picks below.
New Idea’s ultimate 2025 Christmas gift guide
For her
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Nourishing Skin Essentials Set $57.00 from Adore Beauty
Glasshouse Fragrances Sunsets in Capri Gift Set
$74.95 from Glasshouse Fragrances
Circa Gingerbread Cookies Candle
$49.95 from Adore Beauty
2-Pack Sussan Tea Towels $22.95 from Sussan
Within By Delta Goodrem Perfume
$59.99 from Chemist Warehouse
ToniMay Birthstone Ring
$99.00 from Toni May
For him
Sony Headphones $68.00 from Amazon
Country Road Socks
$17.95 from Country Road
T2 The Philosopher Tea Bag Gift Pack
$60.00 from T2
Designer Brands Aqua Di Italiana EDT
$12.99 from Designer Brands
Glenfiddich 12YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky
$104.00 from Liquorland
Scrub Mommy Cleaning Sponge
$34.99 from David Jones
For Kids/Tweens
Cotton On Kids Bluey T-Shirt
$20.99 (was $29.99) from Cotton On Kids
Country Road Hat
$34.95 from Country Road
Lush Reindeer Bath Bomb $8.00 from Lush
Mecca Max All That Glitters Mini Shimmer Lip Gloss Duo
$20.00 from Mecca
Morgan & Finch Calabria Stripe Pickleball Set
$39.95 from Bed Bath N’ Table
For Pets
Elf Pet Bed
$19.00 from Kmart
All Day Christmas Tree Plush Tug Rope Dog Toy
$18.00 from Pet Barn
Tails Christmas Cat Toy Stocking
$9.50 from Big W
