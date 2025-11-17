Deck the halls for less with Kmart’s on-trend Christmas range

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Carols are blasting through store speakers, streets are filled with colourful lights, and the smell of gingerbread is never too far away. Christmas is officially here!

While it’s the most jolly time of the year, there’s no denying it’s also the busiest. If you’ve left decorating your home to the last minute, no need to stress! Before you get your tinsel in a tangle, Kmart has everything you need to turn your home into a Christmas wonderland.

Create the tablescape of your dreams with Kmart’s affordable yet on trend Christmas range. (Credit: Kmart )

From trendy tableware to cosy cushions, we’ve rounded up our top festive finds to shop at Kmart this Christmas.

New Idea’s top picks from Kmart’s Christmas range 2025

