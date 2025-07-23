  •  
Kmart’s new living range has arrived- and it might just be their best drop yet!

Elevate your everyday
Kmart
stephanie de nobile
kmart august living range 2025Kmart
Spring is right around the corner, and what better way to welcome in a new season than to give your space a stylish spruce up? Luckily, Kmart has everything you need to turn your home into a happy haven.

The new August Living range is full of must-have household essentials, delightful dinnerware, and on-trend décor pieces, to effortlessly enhance any space- and all at an affordable price.

kmart august living range dinner ware 2025
Kmart’s new living range has arrived just in time for spring! (Credit: Kmart)

If you’re in need of some interior inspiration, we’ve rounded up our top picks from Kmart’s new living range that are guaranteed to freshen up the home in a flash.

Our top picks from Kmart’s August Living range

kmart yellow and pink floral plate set
(Credit: Kmart )

01

2 Floral Bowls

$8 at Kmart

If you thought your home didn’t need a cute set of pastel floral plates- think again! Perfect for serving up snacks or use as a trinket bowl.

kmart flange forest green cushion
(Credit: Kmart )

02

60cm Flange Cushion – Forest

$19 from Kmart

Add a touch of serenity to your space with this soothing forest green cushion. A chic addition to any bedroom or living area.

kmart cream and gold olivia table lamp
(Credit: Kmart )

03

Olivia Table Lamp

$35 at Kmart

This trendy table lamp is sure to elevate any room. Its elegant design and neutral colour palette will style seamlessly into any space.  

kmart 2 pack framed lemon canvas
(Credit: Kmart )

04

2 Pack Lemon Framed Canvas

$19 at Kmart

When life gives you lemons, put them in a canvas! This two pack of framed prints will brighten up any household.

kmart white and rattan look burleigh bedside table
(Credit: Kmart )

05

Burleigh Bedside Table

$59 at Kmart

This chic bedside table has us dreaming of a beachside retreat! Achieve costal cool with rounded features and a rattan look design that screams effortless luxe.

kmart pink and red quilt cover set
(Credit: Kmart )

06

Stripe Linen Cotton Quilt Cover Set Queen Bed- Berry

$62 at Kmart

Cosy up with this linen cotton quilt cover set. The vibrant yet versatile striped print makes it perfect for use all year round.

kmart cream petal side plate
(Credit: Kmart )

07

White Petal Side Plate

$3.50 at Kmart

Simple yet stylish, these wavy edge side plates will elevate every spring time spread. Layer with matching dinnerware for a trendy tablescape.

kmart cosmetic organiser with mirror lilac
(Credit: Kmart )

08

Cosmetic Organiser with Mirror – Lilac

$10 at Kmart

Makeup storage has never looked so chic thanks to this cosmetic organiser complete with a mirror. Available in three on-trend colours, we’re loving the soft soothing shade of lilac.

kmart 16 piece cutlery set lilac stipe
(Credit: Kmart )

09

16 Piece Lilac Stripe Cutlery Set

$20 at Kmart

Talk about value for money! This 16 piece cutlery set will be your new spring table essential featuring a subtle striped design to brighten up the tabletop.

kmart mushroom portable rechargeable lamp
(Credit: Kmart )

10

Mushroom Portable Rechargeable Lamp

$19 at Kmart

Add a quirky touch to your space with this compact lamp featuring a sleek mushroom design. Did we mention it’s portable and rechargeable?

kmart floral printed table cloth
(Credit: Kmart )

11

Floral Printed Tablecloth

$10 at Kmart

Make sure to add this floral printed tablecloth to your cart- it’s guaranteed to be a best seller! Use indoors or place over the outdoor table for a fun al fresco dining set up.  

kmart retro bench mixer in olive green
(Credit: Kmart )

12

Retro Bench Mixer

$69 at Kmart

For the budding baker, this sleek bench mixer is perfect for whipping up a fun treat. It’s retro design and olive green shade is sure to be a statement piece in the kitchen.

kmart wave oak look floor mirror
(Credit: Kmart )

13

Wave Oak Look Floor Mirror

$79 at Kmart

Made for the modern muse, this wavy floor length mirror will add a touch of sophistication to any space. Its minimalist oak design pairs effortlessly with any interior style.

kmart red nico portable rechargeable lamp
(Credit: Kmart )

14

Nico Portable Rechargeable Lamp – Red

$19 at Kmart

This striking red lamp will be the talking piece of any room. It even has a touch control with three brightness levels so you can customise light to your liking.

kmart 12 piece dinner set pink stripe
(Credit: Kmart )

15

Pink Stripe 12 Piece Dinner Set

$29 at Kmart

This 12-piece set includes dinner plates, side plates, and bowls to make styling the tabletop all too easy. Its soft stripy pink design will add a touch of whimsy to any spring time gathering or garden party.

Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

