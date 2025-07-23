Kmart’s new living range has arrived- and it might just be their best drop yet!

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Spring is right around the corner, and what better way to welcome in a new season than to give your space a stylish spruce up? Luckily, Kmart has everything you need to turn your home into a happy haven.

Advertisement

The new August Living range is full of must-have household essentials, delightful dinnerware, and on-trend décor pieces, to effortlessly enhance any space- and all at an affordable price.

Kmart’s new living range has arrived just in time for spring! (Credit: Kmart)

If you’re in need of some interior inspiration, we’ve rounded up our top picks from Kmart’s new living range that are guaranteed to freshen up the home in a flash.

Our top picks from Kmart’s August Living range

(Credit: Kmart ) 01 2 Floral Bowls $8 at Kmart If you thought your home didn’t need a cute set of pastel floral plates- think again! Perfect for serving up snacks or use as a trinket bowl. Shop Now

Advertisement

(Credit: Kmart ) 02 60cm Flange Cushion – Forest $19 from Kmart Add a touch of serenity to your space with this soothing forest green cushion. A chic addition to any bedroom or living area. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart ) 03 Olivia Table Lamp $35 at Kmart This trendy table lamp is sure to elevate any room. Its elegant design and neutral colour palette will style seamlessly into any space. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart ) 04 2 Pack Lemon Framed Canvas $19 at Kmart When life gives you lemons, put them in a canvas! This two pack of framed prints will brighten up any household. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart ) 05 Burleigh Bedside Table $59 at Kmart This chic bedside table has us dreaming of a beachside retreat! Achieve costal cool with rounded features and a rattan look design that screams effortless luxe. Shop Now

Advertisement

(Credit: Kmart ) 06 Stripe Linen Cotton Quilt Cover Set Queen Bed- Berry $62 at Kmart Cosy up with this linen cotton quilt cover set. The vibrant yet versatile striped print makes it perfect for use all year round. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart ) 07 White Petal Side Plate $3.50 at Kmart Simple yet stylish, these wavy edge side plates will elevate every spring time spread. Layer with matching dinnerware for a trendy tablescape. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart ) 08 Cosmetic Organiser with Mirror – Lilac $10 at Kmart Makeup storage has never looked so chic thanks to this cosmetic organiser complete with a mirror. Available in three on-trend colours, we’re loving the soft soothing shade of lilac. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart ) 09 16 Piece Lilac Stripe Cutlery Set $20 at Kmart Talk about value for money! This 16 piece cutlery set will be your new spring table essential featuring a subtle striped design to brighten up the tabletop. Shop Now

Advertisement

(Credit: Kmart ) 10 Mushroom Portable Rechargeable Lamp $19 at Kmart Add a quirky touch to your space with this compact lamp featuring a sleek mushroom design. Did we mention it’s portable and rechargeable? Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart ) 11 Floral Printed Tablecloth $10 at Kmart Make sure to add this floral printed tablecloth to your cart- it’s guaranteed to be a best seller! Use indoors or place over the outdoor table for a fun al fresco dining set up. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart ) 12 Retro Bench Mixer $69 at Kmart For the budding baker, this sleek bench mixer is perfect for whipping up a fun treat. It’s retro design and olive green shade is sure to be a statement piece in the kitchen. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart ) 13 Wave Oak Look Floor Mirror $79 at Kmart Made for the modern muse, this wavy floor length mirror will add a touch of sophistication to any space. Its minimalist oak design pairs effortlessly with any interior style. Shop Now

Advertisement

(Credit: Kmart ) 14 Nico Portable Rechargeable Lamp – Red $19 at Kmart This striking red lamp will be the talking piece of any room. It even has a touch control with three brightness levels so you can customise light to your liking. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart ) 15 Pink Stripe 12 Piece Dinner Set $29 at Kmart This 12-piece set includes dinner plates, side plates, and bowls to make styling the tabletop all too easy. Its soft stripy pink design will add a touch of whimsy to any spring time gathering or garden party. Shop Now