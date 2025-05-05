It’s that time of year when we say goodbye to beach days and clear blue skies. Summer has come and gone, and now it’s all about sweater weather, hot chocolate, and cosy nights in.
Lucky for us, Kmart’s latest living range has everything you need to keep the home warm and toasty this winter.
From sleek cookware and comfy quilt sets to elegant fireplaces, you’ll find a collection of stylish yet affordable homewares and practical pieces to help give your home a seasonal spruce-up.
Not sure where to start? Here are our top picks from Kmart’s winter living range that we’ll be adding to our carts.
Our top picks from Kmart’s winter living range
01
4L Red Cast Iron Casserole
$25 at Kmart
Chic and practical, this cast iron casserole dish is perfect for slow cooking your favourite winter meal.
02
Green Faux Fur Rug 110cm x 65cm
$25 at Kmart
For a luxurious touch, we’re loving this forest green faux fur rug. An elegant addition to any space!
03
Electric Fireplace Heater
$79 at Kmart
This elegant-looking electric fireplace heater is just what you need for a cosy night in with your favourite book.
04
16cm Ceramic Non-Stick Saucepan
$22 at Kmart
Cook up a storm in style with this sleek non-stick saucepan in a trendy shade of green. Pretty yet practical.
05
Warming Mug
$29 at Kmart
Sip away on your favourite winter drink with this warming mug that keeps your beverage at just the right temperature.
06
Corduroy Quilt Cover Set – Queen Bed
$45 at Kmart
Give your bedroom a seasonal spruce up with this corduroy quilt cover set. Decorate with contrasting cushions for a plush touch.
07
1.7L Linear Soft Touch Kettle
$39 at Kmart
Keep the cups of tea and coffee coming with this trendy kettle. Its modern design can be seamlessly styled into any kitchen.
08
Heated Back Pad
$27 at Kmart
This versatile heated back pad is the ultimate comfort companion with three adjustive heat levels so you’re in control.
09
24cm Green Ceramic Non-Stick Casserole
$32 at Kmart
Complete your ceramic set with this stylish non-stick casserole that’s compatible with most cooktops.
10
Sherpa Heated Throw
$42 at Kmart
Cosy nights on the couch just got better! Stay snug with this soothing, heated throw in a lush, earthy green.
11
Dog Draught Stopper
$10 at Kmart
Maintain a comfortable temperature indoors with this adorable dog-shaped draught stopper.
12
Desktop Heater
$12 at Kmart
Working from home just got even cosier thanks to this desktop heater with adjustable temperature settings for personalised comfort.
13
Ultra Warmth Touch of Silk Quilt – Queen Bed
$59 at Kmart
Drift off to a deep sleep with this lush quilt designed to keep you warm and toasty.
14
Radiant Heater
$65 at Kmart
Small but mighty, this sleek heater warms up a room in no time! Plus, it can easily be stored away and brought out again each winter.
15
Faux Fur Throw
$20 at Kmart
Chic, cosy and practical, drape this trendy faux fur throw over the couch, bed, or over yourself!