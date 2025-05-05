  •  
Kmart’s latest living range has everything you need to keep cosy this winter  

Staying in has never looked so good!
Kmart
stephanie de nobile
Kmart living range for winter 2025Kmart

It’s that time of year when we say goodbye to beach days and clear blue skies. Summer has come and gone, and now it’s all about sweater weather, hot chocolate, and cosy nights in.

Lucky for us, Kmart’s latest living range has everything you need to keep the home warm and toasty this winter.

From sleek cookware and comfy quilt sets to elegant fireplaces, you’ll find a collection of stylish yet affordable homewares and practical pieces to help give your home a seasonal spruce-up.

kmart winter living range
(Credit: Kmart )

Not sure where to start? Here are our top picks from Kmart’s winter living range that we’ll be adding to our carts.

Our top picks from Kmart’s winter living range

kmart red iron casserole dish
(Credit: Kmart )

01

4L Red Cast Iron Casserole

$25 at Kmart

Chic and practical, this cast iron casserole dish is perfect for slow cooking your favourite winter meal.

Shop Now
kmart green faux fur rug
(Credit: Kmart )

02

Green Faux Fur Rug 110cm x 65cm

$25 at Kmart

For a luxurious touch, we’re loving this forest green faux fur rug. An elegant addition to any space!

Shop Now
kmart electric fireplace heater
(Credit: Kmart)

03

Electric Fireplace Heater

$79 at Kmart

This elegant-looking electric fireplace heater is just what you need for a cosy night in with your favourite book.

Shop Now
kmart green ceramic non stick saucepan
(Credit: Kmart )

04

16cm Ceramic Non-Stick Saucepan

$22 at Kmart

Cook up a storm in style with this sleek non-stick saucepan in a trendy shade of green. Pretty yet practical.

Shop Now
kmart white warming mug
(Credit: Kmart)

05

Warming Mug

$29 at Kmart

Sip away on your favourite winter drink with this warming mug that keeps your beverage at just the right temperature.

Shop Now
kmart green corduroy quilt set
(Credit: Kmart )

06

Corduroy Quilt Cover Set – Queen Bed

$45 at Kmart

Give your bedroom a seasonal spruce up with this corduroy quilt cover set. Decorate with contrasting cushions for a plush touch.

Shop Now
kmart green kettle
(Credit: Kmart )

07

1.7L Linear Soft Touch Kettle

$39 at Kmart

Keep the cups of tea and coffee coming with this trendy kettle. Its modern design can be seamlessly styled into any kitchen.

Shop Now
kmart grey heated back pad
(Credit: Kmart )

08

Heated Back Pad 

$27 at Kmart

This versatile heated back pad is the ultimate comfort companion with three adjustive heat levels so you’re in control.

Shop Now
kmart green ceramic non stick casserole
(Credit: Kmart )

09

24cm Green Ceramic Non-Stick Casserole

$32 at Kmart

Complete your ceramic set with this stylish non-stick casserole that’s compatible with most cooktops.

Shop Now
kmart green sherpa heated throw
(Credit: Kmart )

10

Sherpa Heated Throw

$42 at Kmart

Cosy nights on the couch just got better! Stay snug with this soothing, heated throw in a lush, earthy green.

Shop Now
kmart dog draught stopper
(Credit: Kmart )

11

Dog Draught Stopper

$10 at Kmart

Maintain a comfortable temperature indoors with this adorable dog-shaped draught stopper.

Shop Now
kmart white desktop heater
(Credit: Kmart )

12

Desktop Heater

$12 at Kmart

Working from home just got even cosier thanks to this desktop heater with adjustable temperature settings for personalised comfort.

Shop Now
kmart white touch of silk quilt queen bed
(Credit: Kmart )

13

Ultra Warmth Touch of Silk Quilt – Queen Bed

$59 at Kmart

Drift off to a deep sleep with this lush quilt designed to keep you warm and toasty.

Shop Now
kmart radiant heater
(Credit: Kmart )

14

Radiant Heater

$65 at Kmart

Small but mighty, this sleek heater warms up a room in no time! Plus, it can easily be stored away and brought out again each winter.

Shop Now
kmart taupe faux fur throw
(Credit: Kmart )

15

Faux Fur Throw

$20 at Kmart

Chic, cosy and practical, drape this trendy faux fur throw over the couch, bed, or over yourself!

Shop Now
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

