Save big this Christmas! We’ve found countless gifts for under $25 with this hack

Amazon is an online hub for anything you need, with incredible bargains to boot.

Now, the online platform has taken it one step further with its shopping front, Amazon Haul, where endless items cost under $25.

With numerous sales taking place in the lead-up to Christmas, it’s a great way to do your Christmas shopping on a budget.

With cost-of-living pressures being felt by families across the country, Amazon Australia’s research reveals that 70 per cent of Aussies are looking for affordable gift alternatives.

Consider it a way to shop for your loved ones and tick off your Secret Santa gifts.

It’s also a great way to get what you need to make entertaining easier during the festive season.

Find out more below.

This shopping hack from Amazon will help you save and budget for Christmas. (Credit: Canva)

What is Amazon Haul?

Amazon Haul gives you the chance to shop thousands of products that are less than $25.

That means you can find the ultimate bargains across categories such as fashion, home, lifestyle, and more.

All you have to do is download the Amazon Shopping app, search “Haul”, and go to “Amazon Haul” from the main menu icon.

All of the listed products have had the relevant Amazon checks, so you can be assured while you’re shopping.

Currently, there is 50 per cent off everything, so it’s the perfect time to shop for the festive season.

See the best deals below, and trust us, there are many more sales on the app!

Happy shopping!

Five great Amazon Haul deals to shop in Australia for Christmas

Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

$30.59 shop now