If you have been looking for an excuse to book your next look no further than the huge ‘Just Plane Good Sale’ on offer from Jetstar.

Whether you’ve already been talking about going away with your family or friends, or are suddenly feeling spontaneous, the sale includes 375,000 heavily discounted flight fares to domestic and international destinations.



With domestic one-way fares starting as low as $34 and international one-way fares starting from $145, we’re about ready to book flights, pack our bags, and jet set across the globe tomorrow!

Some of our favourite domestic flight deals in the Jetstar flight sale include:

Ballina Byron to Sydney from $34

Gold Coast to Melbourne from $49

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Hobart from $49

Brisbane to Whitsunday Coast from $59

Hobart to Sydney from $59

Sydney to Hamilton Island from $79

Gold Coast to Adelaide from $85

Sydney to Cairns from $89

Sydney to Busselton Margaret River from $129

Perth to Gold Coast from $139

It’s time to pack your bags! (Credit: Getty)

Some of our favourite international flight deals in the Jetstar flight sale include:

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Ho Chi Minh City from $170

Sunshine Coast to Auckland from $179

Sydney to Port Vila (Vanuatu) from $195

Adelaide to Bali (Denpasar) from $199

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Singapore from $199

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Nadi (Fiji) $209

Sydney to Queenstown from $225

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Bangkok from $239

Sydney to Rarotonga from $249

Brisbane to Seoul (Incheon) from $275

Sydney to Honolulu from $280

Sydney to Osaka (Kansai) from $329

Where will you be flying to first? (Credit: Getty)

A full list of the ‘Just Plane Good Sale’ flight fares can be found here.

Travel dates do vary per route but are available from early October 2024 to late March 2025 for domestic, and early October 2024 to mid-June 2025 for international.

But you’ll have to get in quick to bag these bargains before they fly away, the sale ends at 11:59 pm AEST on Monday, August 26, 2024 (unless sold out prior).

Full fare conditions are available at Jetstar.com