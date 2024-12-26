  •  
How to save up to $600 on cult Dyson products during the Boxing Day sales

Now's your chance to grab a vacuum, hair tool or air purifier!
Have a Dyson vacuum or hair tool at the top of your Boxing Day wish list this year? Looking for a quality gift for someone you love? Well, we have some great news.

Dyson can be costly, which is why we are excited about the prospects of price drops come this year’s Dyson Boxing Day sale.

The cult-favourite brand is known for its high-quality and innovative solutions to everyday home and beauty problems, which is why we are always on the hunt for the best deals and bargains to score our favourite Dyson products, without breaking the bank.

Though we can’t be entirely certain of retailers and products to wear the ‘Boxing Day Deal’ badge, some pretty good bets can be placed based on the early sale drops we saw last year.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Dyson technology we will be shopping for this year, plus an extensive list of product deals from the 2023 Boxing Day sale.

What we’ll be shopping from this year’s Dyson Boxing Day sale 2024

01

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute

$649 (usually $1299) at Dyson

Light yet powerful, this vacuum cleaner works splendidly on both hard floors and carpets. It features a powerful suction to deep clean anywhere, as well as 60 minutes of fade-free power and the latest hair de-tangling technology which automatically clears wrapped hair from the brush bar.

Key features:

  • Powerful suction across all surfaces
  • Three power modes
  • Up to 60 minutes of fade-free power
  • Quickly transforms into a handheld
  • ‘Point and shoot’ hygienic bin emptying
02

Dyson Corrale hair straightener

$548 (usually $699) at The Good Guys

If you’re looking for convenient and efficient straightening, you can’t go past the Dyson Corrale. This cordless straightener is known for its flexible copper plates and advanced no-heat damage technology, making it the perfect investment for anyone looking to tame their locks.

Key features:

  • Suitable for all hair types
  • OLED screen showing battery level, temperature control, and more
  • Up to 30 minutes of cord-free styling
  • Can be used with a cord for longer run time
  • Auto shut-off after 10 minutes of inactivity

03

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1

$899 at Dyson

Operating through the seasons to keep the air you breathe pure and the temperature optimal, the Dyson Purifier is sealed to HEPA H13 standards. This means 99.95 percent of particles are captured to keep airborne pollutants at bay. In addition to this smart purification system, the powerful stream of airflow offers cooling or heating as you like, creating a comfortable living environment no matter the season.

Key features:

  • HEPA and carbon filtration system removes 99.95% of particles
  • Air Multiplier technology generates whole-room circulation
  • Heats or cools with a powerful stream of airflow
  • Night mode dims the display and reduces noise pollution
  • 350-degree adjustable oscillation

04

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

$549 (usually $649) at Dyson

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer boasts several features for various hair types. Its new Flyaway attachment hides flyaways for a sleek look. Multiple attachments cater to specific needs, like a diffuser for curls and a gentle air attachment for fine hair. It also offers powerful drying with intelligent heat control to minimise damage and promote hair health.

Key features:

  • No heat damage
  • Fast drying, with intelligent heat control
  • Five styling attachments, including the Flyaway attachment for a smooth, shiny finish
  • Powered by Dyson digital motor V9
05

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Cordless vacuum

$977 (usually $1549)at Dyson

The Dyson Submarine is an all-in-one machine that removes dry, wet debris, fine dust, and stains from floors. It’s engineered to clean tiles, stone, wood, ceramic, vinyl, linoleum, and laminate floors without a hitch. Plus, its powerful and intelligent vacuum technology deep cleans all floor types, including hard floors, carpet, and upholstery.

Key features:

  • Washes hard floors with clean water from start to finish
  • Automatically deep cleans carpets and hard floors
  • Washes pet food and muddy paw prints from the floor
  • Removes dry, wet debris, fine dust, and stains simultaneously
  • Easy to push and pull even around corners and table legs
  • Spot cleans, removing stains and spills

What to buy in the Dyson Boxing Day 2024 sale

Still haven’t found the Dyson product of your dreams? The lists below of Boxing Day sales from 2023 may offer you a point of inspiration for this year’s sale.

The best Dyson beauty tool deals from last year

The best Dyson vacuum cleaner deals from last year

The best Dyson air purifier and fan deals from last year

Why buy a Dyson?

Dyson products are known for their cutting-edge technology, superior performance, and long-lasting durability. Whether it’s a powerful vacuum cleaner, air purifier, or beauty tool, Dyson’s commitment to innovation ensures you’re getting the best in class. 

All Dyson machines also come with a two-year warranty covering parts and labour, and a 45-day money-back guarantee.

When is the Boxing Day sale in Australia?

The Boxing Day sales kick off on December 26th, the day after Christmas. These sales offer a great opportunity to snap up deals on appliances and homewares, prepping the house with a New Year’s upgrade.

