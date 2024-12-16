  •  
Advertisement
Home Home & Tech

The best washing machine deals to add to your basket this Boxing Day

Because, there's nothing like sinking into fresh sheets post-Christmas.
Profile picture of Janet Guan
Profile picture of Olivia Marega

Nothing beats sleeping in freshly washed sheets, so why not start the year refreshed with fresh sheets and an even *fresher* washing machine – courtesy of Boxing Day sales.

Advertisement

The humble washing machine really is the MVP when it comes to the category of home chores. Doing upwards of two loads every time laundry day rolls around, it’s worth taking the time to consider a washing machine upgrade for the new year. 

And, what better time to upgrade your washing machine than right now, with arguably one of the biggest sale events happening right now: Boxing Day?

Boxing Day falls on December 26, every year, and it’s a day we have completely booked out for shopping – shopping sales, that is. With high-ticket items like TVs, coffee machinesfridges, home electronics, and, well, washing machines, high on our wish list – it’s only natural that we have our shopping carts prepped and ready well in advance. 

So, to help you find the best bargains on your new washing machine, we’ve listed our favourite online retailers (because, ew, crowds) that are offering generous savings this Boxing Day.

Advertisement

2024’s top washing machine Boxing Day deals 2024

  1. The Good Guys (here’s why)
  2. Appliances Online (here’s why)
  3. Betta Home Living (here’s why)

The best washing machine Boxing Day deals 2024

01

The Good Guys

One of the first retailers that come to mind when shopping for a new washing machine is The Good Guys. With their extensive range of not only washing machines but TVs, fridges and freezers, vacuums, computers and so much more, this Boxing Day The Good Guys are offering a range of savings.

Our Boxing Day pick: LG Combo Washer Dryer 10kg, $1095 (usually $1399)

Shop now

02

Appliances Online

Appliances Online stock an excellent range of white goods – from fridges and freezers to, you guessed it, washing machines.

Our Boxing Day pick: Bosch Series 8 Front Load Washing Machine 9kg, $1405 (usually $1799)

Shop now

03

Betta Home Living

Stocking brands like Electrolux, LG, Fisher & Paykel, Westinghouse, Sunbeam, Breville, and more, Betta Home Living has everything you need for a home appliance refresh. Our eyes are set on a brand spanking new washing machine this Boxing Day.

Our Boxing Day pick: Fisher & Paykel Front Load Washer 8kg, $697 (usually $898)

Shop Now

04

Catch

Catch has everything you need from Christmas gifts, clothes, home décor, electronics to white goods. If you want to do your Boxing Day shopping all in one place, Catch should be high on your hit list. Catch’s Boxing Day sale is now live with savings across various product categories.

Our Boxing Day pick: Beko Front Load Washing Machine with Steam 8kg, $733.95 (usually $799)

Shop Now

05

Bing Lee

Looking to upgrade your kitchen appliances for the new year? Look no further than Bing Lee. With its range of fridges and freezers, microwaves, ovens, coffee machines, dishwashers, small kitchen appliances, heating and cooling, washing machines, and more, we’ll be able to upgrade our homes without breaking the bank.

Our Boxing Day pick: Hisense Series 5 Front Load Washer 12kg, $899 (usually $999)

Shop Now

06

Kogan

Looking for an affordable washing machine? Kogan’s brand of washing machines will fit the bill quite nicely. This particular model in a sleek black finish will look right at home in any modern/contemporary home. 

Our Boxing Day pick: Kogan Front Load Inverter Washing Machine, $479 (usually $799.99)

Shop Now

When is Boxing Day this year?

This year, and every other year for that matter, Boxing Day falls on the 26th of December, the day following Christmas day.

Related articles:

Profile picture of Janet Guan
Janet Guan

Janet is a senior shopping content producer across various digital brands at Are Media including Better Homes and Gardens, New Idea, Who, Homes to Love, Now to Love, ELLE, marie claire and Gourmet Traveller. When she’s not finding new trinkets for her humble abode, you’ll most likely find her sipping wine next to a homemade charcuterie board.

Profile picture of Olivia Marega
Olivia Marega

After completing a Bachelor of Marketing and Film Studies at the University of Sydney, Olivia stepped into the media industry. Drawing inspiration from her work with global film and television brands, including Prime Video, Universal Pictures, and Disney Plus, Olivia merges the latest buzzworthy trends and celebrity moments into her role as a Shopping Content Producer at Who and New Idea. Chronically online and always on the lookout for the next best thing, Olivia thrives on discovering and sharing top products to shop. Whether she’s testing a new fitness watch or experimenting with the latest chemical exfoliant, her genuine passion for beauty, fashion, technology, and homewares fuels her authentic content creation.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement