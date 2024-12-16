The best washing machine deals to add to your basket this Boxing Day

Nothing beats sleeping in freshly washed sheets, so why not start the year refreshed with fresh sheets and an even *fresher* washing machine – courtesy of Boxing Day sales.

The humble washing machine really is the MVP when it comes to the category of home chores. Doing upwards of two loads every time laundry day rolls around, it’s worth taking the time to consider a washing machine upgrade for the new year.

And, what better time to upgrade your washing machine than right now, with arguably one of the biggest sale events happening right now: Boxing Day?

Boxing Day falls on December 26, every year, and it’s a day we have completely booked out for shopping – shopping sales, that is. With high-ticket items like TVs, coffee machines, fridges, home electronics, and, well, washing machines, high on our wish list – it’s only natural that we have our shopping carts prepped and ready well in advance.

So, to help you find the best bargains on your new washing machine, we’ve listed our favourite online retailers (because, ew, crowds) that are offering generous savings this Boxing Day.

2024’s top washing machine Boxing Day deals 2024 The Good Guys (here’s why) Appliances Online (here’s why) Betta Home Living (here’s why)

The best washing machine Boxing Day deals 2024

When is Boxing Day this year?

This year, and every other year for that matter, Boxing Day falls on the 26th of December, the day following Christmas day.

