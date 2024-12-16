The best washing machine deals to add to your basket this Boxing Day

Nothing beats sleeping in freshly washed sheets, so why not start the year refreshed with fresh sheets and an even *fresher* washing machine – courtesy of Boxing Day sales.
The humble washing machine really is the MVP when it comes to the category of home chores. Doing upwards of two loads every time laundry day rolls around, it’s worth taking the time to consider a washing machine upgrade for the new year.
And, what better time to upgrade your washing machine than right now, with arguably one of the biggest sale events happening right now: Boxing Day?
Boxing Day falls on December 26, every year, and it’s a day we have completely booked out for shopping – shopping sales, that is. With high-ticket items like TVs, coffee machines, fridges, home electronics, and, well, washing machines, high on our wish list – it’s only natural that we have our shopping carts prepped and ready well in advance.
So, to help you find the best bargains on your new washing machine, we’ve listed our favourite online retailers (because, ew, crowds) that are offering generous savings this Boxing Day.
2024’s top washing machine Boxing Day deals 2024
- The Good Guys (here’s why)
- Appliances Online (here’s why)
- Betta Home Living (here’s why)
The best washing machine Boxing Day deals 2024
01
The Good Guys
One of the first retailers that come to mind when shopping for a new washing machine is The Good Guys. With their extensive range of not only washing machines but TVs, fridges and freezers, vacuums, computers and so much more, this Boxing Day The Good Guys are offering a range of savings.
Our Boxing Day pick: LG Combo Washer Dryer 10kg, $1095 (usually $1399)
02
Appliances Online
Appliances Online stock an excellent range of white goods – from fridges and freezers to, you guessed it, washing machines.
Our Boxing Day pick: Bosch Series 8 Front Load Washing Machine 9kg, $1405 (usually $1799)
03
Betta Home Living
Stocking brands like Electrolux, LG, Fisher & Paykel, Westinghouse, Sunbeam, Breville, and more, Betta Home Living has everything you need for a home appliance refresh. Our eyes are set on a brand spanking new washing machine this Boxing Day.
Our Boxing Day pick: Fisher & Paykel Front Load Washer 8kg, $697 (usually $898)
04
Catch
Catch has everything you need from Christmas gifts, clothes, home décor, electronics to white goods. If you want to do your Boxing Day shopping all in one place, Catch should be high on your hit list. Catch’s Boxing Day sale is now live with savings across various product categories.
Our Boxing Day pick: Beko Front Load Washing Machine with Steam 8kg, $733.95 (usually $799)
05
Bing Lee
Looking to upgrade your kitchen appliances for the new year? Look no further than Bing Lee. With its range of fridges and freezers, microwaves, ovens, coffee machines, dishwashers, small kitchen appliances, heating and cooling, washing machines, and more, we’ll be able to upgrade our homes without breaking the bank.
Our Boxing Day pick: Hisense Series 5 Front Load Washer 12kg, $899 (usually $999)
06
Kogan
Looking for an affordable washing machine? Kogan’s brand of washing machines will fit the bill quite nicely. This particular model in a sleek black finish will look right at home in any modern/contemporary home.
Our Boxing Day pick: Kogan Front Load Inverter Washing Machine, $479 (usually $799.99)
When is Boxing Day this year?
This year, and every other year for that matter, Boxing Day falls on the 26th of December, the day following Christmas day.
Related articles:
- The best Boxing Day sales you won’t want to miss
- The best Dyson sales to have bookmarked for Boxing Day this year
- The coolest fridge deals to look out for this Boxing Day
- Wake up to amazing deals on coffee machines this Boxing Day