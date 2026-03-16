The 3 skincare ingredients experts recommend for menopausal skin

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From hot flushes to lower energy levels, menopause can come with a fair share of changes, including to our skin.

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“As oestrogen declines, the skin loses hydration faster, produces less collagen and becomes more prone to dryness, sensitivity and uneven tone,” says Amelia Goff, skin therapist and founder of Fresh Face Skin.

When going through menopause, taking care of your skin is more important than ever. (Credit: Instagram)

How should we care for our skin during menopause?

During this hormonal transition, it’s better to focus on nourishing skin rather than piling on active ingredients for a quick fix. “The goal isn’t to introduce harsh or aggressive actives, it’s to restore hydration, rebuild the barrier and support healthy cell function,” explains Amelia.

“Supporting your facial skin with the right ingredients can make a remarkable difference to how comfortable, hydrated, and resilient it feels,” she adds.

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When shopping for a new beauty product, it’s important to be mindful of the ingredients.

Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you and narrowed down the most important menopause-friendly ingredients to put at the top of your checklist.

The best skincare ingredients for menopausal skin

1. Hyaluronic Acid

Dry skin is one of the main changes caused by menopause, so it’s no surprise that hyaluronic acid should be at the top of your ingredients list.

“During menopause, the skin naturally struggles to hold on to water and natural hyaluronic acid levels deplete,” explains Amelia. Hyaluronic acid can help “draw water into the upper layers, instantly increasing hydration and helping cells function more efficiently,” she says. “This boost in water content supports a healthier barrier, improves plumpness, and keeps skin feeling supple rather than tight or dry.”

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“Choose a hyaluronic acid serum that’s blended with niacinamide (vitamin B3),” says Amelia.

“This vitamin is incredibly supportive for calming inflammation, improving pigmentation, and balancing oil flow.”

2. Ceramide-Rich Oils

“As oestrogen drops, your skin produces fewer natural moisturising factors and oils,” says Amelia.

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This can lead to an irritated and weakened skin barrier. “Ceramide-rich oils help replenish these essential lipids, strengthening the barrier and locking in moisture,” she adds.

Look for products infused with jojoba oil and safflower oils, which Amelia explains are “rich in barrier-supporting ceramides and fatty acids,” to help calm, hydrate, and reduce irritation.

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3. Plant-Based Vitamin A (Bakuchiol)

While traditional retinol has a reputation for helping to minimise fine lines and delivering a ‘youthful’ look, it can also be harsh on menopausal skin.

Amelia recommends a plant-based alternative such as bakuchiol, which “offers all the key benefits such as cell renewal, collagen support and pigment regulation, but without the irritation.”

“Choose a plant-based vitamin A serum that also includes antioxidants and cell-supporting ingredients,” suggests Amelia. “Think peptides and nourishing botanical extracts.”

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