Skincare made simple: The only 3 steps you’ll ever need

Between serums, oils, creams, masks and peels, it’s all too easy to get caught up in a 10-step skincare routine. But overloading your skin with active ingredients or constantly switching formulas can disrupt the skin barrier.

“It’s easy to fall into the trap of trying every new skincare trend, but the most effective approach to a healthy skin is maintaining a simple routine of products that work for your skin type,” says Tegan Brown, skincare expert at Lush.

What skincare products do we actually need?

Lucky for us (and our wallets), a simple routine is all that’s needed to keep skin happy and healthy.

Steps in your regime should be kept basic. “You really only need three: cleanse, tone and moisturise,” says Tegan.

The 3 Steps for a Simple Skincare Routine

Step 1: Cleanse

“A good cleanser is the foundation of any skincare routine,” says Tegan who suggests Lush’s Ultrabland Cleanser to “melt away makeup and impurities without stripping your skin’s natural oils.”

“The priority here is to use something nourishing that maintains a resilient, balanced and happy skin barrier,” she adds.

Step 2: Tone

“I always recommend a toner to refresh and prep your skin ahead of the final step,” says Tegan.

Step 3: Moisturise

Complete your routine with a “restorative moisturiser that hydrates the skin by locking in moisture”, adds Tegan.

If you really want to streamline your routine, choose a cream containing SPF or a hybrid tinted moisturiser for days you want more coverage.

Look out for multitasking products

“Multifunctional products are also an excellent, effective way to simplify your routine while still delivering the benefits your skin needs,” says Tegan.

Here are are few of our favourite hybrid products to have on your radar.

