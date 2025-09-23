EXCLUSIVE: The skincare secrets Trinny Woodall wants you to know about

If there’s one thing Trinny Woodall knows how to do well, it’s look good.

The 61-year-old has made a career out of empowering women to feel like the best version of themselves, sharing her expert styling advice and fashion tips with the masses.

It, of course, then came as no surprise to anyone that when Trinny launched Trinny London back in 2017, it exploded in popularity and became the 378 million dollar business that it is today.

Trinny London has come a long way since it was launched from the beauty entrepreneur’s kitchen table back in 2017. (Credit: Supplied)

Sitting down with New Idea in her luxury suite at the Park Hyatt, Sydney, during a recent press visit, Trinny was surprisingly humble when discussing what drove her to launch a namesake beauty brand and the success she’s experienced since its launch.

She’s also quick to open up about her deep-rooted love for Australian women, many of whom are some of her biggest customers.

“I love being here because the women are very candid and down to earth,” she tells us as she explains her reasoning for ensuring Trinny London could be shipped down under from the very first day.

The entrepreneur last visited Australia in 2022 for the launch of Trinny London pop-up stores in both Sydney and Melbourne, and now, she’s celebrating the addition of several exciting new products in her eponymous range.

“The Elevator is what I’m most proud of,” she tells us.

“Collagen production goes down in menopause, post menopause, we lose two percent of our collagen per year. So for me, it was about creating a formulation that would actually help your neck, help tighten a sagging jawline, and help pigmentation on your chest,” Trinny adds of the neck cream.

New Idea’s Digital Editor, Lizzie, was lucky enough to sit down with Trinny in person to discuss all things beauty during her September visit to Sydney. (Credit: New Idea)

Battling redness is another area of concern that Trinny has endeavored to solve through her beauty brand.

“Women’s skin becomes more uneven and more prone to inflammation when we get older. Reducing redness is a big challenge for me, so I created a product that helps your skin feel more even without aggravating the skin,” she shared with us, hinting at a new product launch scheduled for October 7.

“It reduces redness by 48 percent, it’s amazing,” she gushes proudly.

So what about skincare non-negotiables? Are there any products in particular that all women need to incorporate into their routines? And what of those women who don’t know where to start with a skincare routine that suits them?

“SPF 50+ is a must! If you protect your skin from the sun, you protect it from inflammation and from skin ageing,” Trinny explains in between bites of her lunch, which has arrived during our interview.

“I have women in their 70s who go, ‘Is it too late to have a skincare routine?’ and I say no! Don’t feel that there’s a period by which you think nothing will help.”

“It’s never too late to start a skincare routine,” says Trinny. (Credit: Getty)

While sun protection, along with a basic moisturiser and cleanser, is a good place to start, Trinny also recommends adding an exfoliant product.

And for those wanting to address specific skin conditions with additional products, that’s where Trinny’s Match2Me platform comes in.

Using innovative technology, the online tool analyses skin type and concerns to build a personalised skincare routine for each user – genius, right?

As well as skincare, Match2Me can also be used to discover the perfect makeup shades and clothing colours to suit each user’s skin, hair, and eye colour.

“If you’re on a budget, do that [recommended Match2Me] skincare routine, because it will tell you what ingredients are important for your skin and a core routine to follow,” Trinny elaborates.

As for what products beauty buffs should prioritise getting their hands on from her line, the mother-of-one says it’s simple.

“Invest in something where you look in the mirror and say, ‘what is the thing that I’m most worried about’ and buy the product that solves that.”

As our time together came to an end, we of course also had to ask for some general makeup advice for those wanting to feel put together in a flash.

The answer: Two products designed to take you from drab to fab in just five minutes.

“Glowy skin actually doesn’t accelerate wrinkles; it makes you look fresher and healthier. Our Skin Perfector does all those. It has SPF in it, moisturiser, glow in it, and a tiny bit of tint, so it’s all in one.”

Then, Trinny recommends using her dual-ended mascara and tinted brow gel power duo Lash2Brow to “frame the face”

Trinny’s revolutionary Match2Me platform provides personalised skincare and makeup routines for users from the Trinny London range. (Credit: Supplied)

Is Trinny London available in Australia?

Yes! Trinny London products are available to purchase in Australia.

Trinny London also has several stores in Australia, located in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth. You can view the full list of locations here.

