Kmart’s latest fashion line is its most on-trend yet. Here’s what to shop

When it comes to everyday style, Kmart continues to prove that great taste doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. From on-trend homewares to budget-friendly beauty, it really is a one-stop wonderland for affordable finds. And now, its latest fashion line is stepping into the spotlight.
Landing just in time for autumn, the new collection delivers a mix of clothing, shoes, and accessories that might just be Kmart’s most on-trend offering yet.
From evening glam to office-ready fits, expect elevated essentials, statement knitwear, and versatile denim designed to move effortlessly from desk to dinner.
We’ve rounded up the standout pieces from Kmart’s new fashion line worth adding to cart, including the viral denim bomber jacket that’s destined to sell out.
Editor’s top picks from Kmart’s new fashion line
Clothing
Sleeveless Satin Lace V-Neck Midi Dress
$28 at Kmart
Oversized Denim Bomber Jacket
$45 at Kmart
Barrel Leg Jeans
$30 at Kmart
Compact Polo Jumper
$28 at Kmart
Long Sleeve Shirred Waist Shirt
$28 at Kmart
Asymmetrical Flannel Skirt
$25 at Kmart
Contrast Check Trench Coat
$45 at Kmart
Argyle Jumper
$28 at Kmart
Shoes
High Zip PU Long Boots
$39 at Kmart
Soft Strap Ballet Flats
$15 at Kmart
Nylon Sneakers
$25 at Kmart
Block Heel Ankle Boots
$30 at Kmart
Accessories
Crescent Crossbody Bag
$15 at Kmart
Celestial Drop Earrings – Gold Tone
$4 at Kmart
Printed Fluffy Scarf
$12 at Kmart
Everyday Zip Shoulder Bag
$18 at Kmart