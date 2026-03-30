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Kmart’s latest fashion line is its most on-trend yet. Here’s what to shop

Make sure to add this viral denim jacket to your cart!
Kmart
stephanie de nobile
kmart customers modeling kmart new clothing lineKmart
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When it comes to everyday style, Kmart continues to prove that great taste doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. From on-trend homewares to budget-friendly beauty, it really is a one-stop wonderland for affordable finds. And now, its latest fashion line is stepping into the spotlight.

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Landing just in time for autumn, the new collection delivers a mix of clothing, shoes, and accessories that might just be Kmart’s most on-trend offering yet.

From evening glam to office-ready fits, expect elevated essentials, statement knitwear, and versatile denim designed to move effortlessly from desk to dinner.

We’ve rounded up the standout pieces from Kmart’s new fashion line worth adding to cart, including the viral denim bomber jacket that’s destined to sell out.

Editor’s top picks from Kmart’s new fashion line

Clothing
kmart Sleeveless Satin Lace V-Neck Midi Dress

Sleeveless Satin Lace V-Neck Midi Dress
$28 at Kmart

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kmart Oversized Denim Bomber Jacket

Oversized Denim Bomber Jacket
$45 at Kmart

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kmart Barrel Leg Jeans

Barrel Leg Jeans
$30 at Kmart

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kmart Compact Polo Jumper

Compact Polo Jumper
$28 at Kmart

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kmart Long Sleeve Shirred Waist Shirt

Long Sleeve Shirred Waist Shirt
$28 at Kmart

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kmart Asymmetrical Flannel Skirt

Asymmetrical Flannel Skirt
$25 at Kmart

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kmart Contrast Check Trench Coat

Contrast Check Trench Coat
$45 at Kmart

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kmart Argyle Jumper

Argyle Jumper
$28 at Kmart

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Shoes
kmart High Zip PU Long Boots

High Zip PU Long Boots
$39 at Kmart

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kmart Soft Strap Ballet Flats

Soft Strap Ballet Flats
$15 at Kmart

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kmart Nylon Sneakers

Nylon Sneakers
$25 at Kmart

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kmart Block Heel Ankle Boots

Block Heel Ankle Boots
$30 at Kmart

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Accessories
kmart Crescent Crossbody Bag

Crescent Crossbody Bag
$15 at Kmart

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kmart Celestial Drop Earrings - Gold Tone

Celestial Drop Earrings – Gold Tone
$4 at Kmart

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kmart Printed Fluffy Scarf

Printed Fluffy Scarf
$12 at Kmart

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kmart Everyday Zip Shoulder Bag

Everyday Zip Shoulder Bag
$18 at Kmart

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stephanie de nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

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