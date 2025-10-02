I tried the viral $99 Kmart LED face mask – and I have some thoughts!

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

It’s no secret that Kmart has been upping their game with on-trends products for cheaper – and the new One-V Salon 8-in-1 LED Face Mask for just $99 is simply the cherry on top.

But is it worth the hype? Will my skin look or feel any different after using this low-cost alternative to professional-grade LED masks that retail for hundreds of dollars?

After all, the celebrity-approved LED Light Therapy Face Mask: Series 2 by Current Body is said to be so effective, you’ll enjoy an iconic instant glow in as fast as 10 minutes! And while the price tag might make me sweat ever so slightly, it’s an investment I know I wouldn’t regret making later down the track.

So, with that in mind, I went into this experience hoping for the best from a $99 mask promising to be as effective as salon-grade devices. But the results? Well … scroll to find out.

New Idea’s verdict Our rating: 5 out of 10 Pros It’s super affordable

It includes a remote control for easy handling

Contains eight different light therapy features Cons The silicone goggles don’t sit too comfortably on the skin

There are little to no reviews online for long-term results

It’s unclear whether there will be much effect after long-term use

The box includes LED 8-in-1 face mask, 1 x controller, 1 x DC charging cable, 1 x adjustable nylon buckle and 1 x silicone eye protector goggles. (Image: created)

What’s so special about the One-V Salon 8-in-1 LED Face Mask?

Not only is it a much more affordable alternative to other LED face masks in the market, which on average retail for $400-$1000, but it also comes with eight different light modes:

Red (630nm): Often selected to help refine the appearance of skin tone and texture Blue (470nm): Commonly used in calming skincare rituals Yellow (590nm): Associated with a refreshed, luminous look Green (520nm): For balance and relaxation Purple (480nm): A blend of red and blue for dual-action use Cyan-Blue (560nm): Energising and revitalising Orange (600nm): Favoured in radiance-boosting routines Near-Infrared (850nm): Known for its gentle warming sensation

I was particularly interested by the red (630nm) and near-infrared (850nm) options, as these are the most sought after when you’re looking to invest in such a device.

Materials and size

Includes LED 8-in-1 face mask, 1 x controller, 1 x DC charging cable, 1 x adjustable nylon buckle and 1 x silicone eye protector goggles

24cm (H) x 39cm (W) x 4cm (D)

Silicone

118 LED lights

How to use the One-V Salon 8-in-1 LED Face Mask

Cleanse & dry your skin Place the silicone eye shields into the eye openings of the mask Place the mask over your face, align it properly, and adjust the strap for comfort and secure fit. Connect the controlling device to the mask via the attached cable. Press and hold the power button to switch the mask on. Use the mode (M) button or controller to cycle through the light modes (e.g. red, blue, yellow, green, etc.). Lie down or sit comfortably for the duration of the treatment After 10 minutes (or when mask auto shuts off), turn it off and gently remove the mask Follow up with your serums, moisturizer, or skincare routine

ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW DIRECTIONS FOR USE.

New Idea’s Belad tried and tested the $99 LED mask. (Image: created)

The results

It’s hard to tell whether a mask is effective from a single use, or even a handful of uses, but I still expected more. Maybe it was the promise of an affordable skincare solution that sold me and had my hopes higher than they should have been. But while the Current Body mask can give you an instant glow in just one use, this One-V Salon mask gave me nothing but deep, puffy imprints around my eyes from the silicone goggles — like I’d been wearing tight swim goggles in my sleep!

Overall, is the mask worth it?

All in all, I reckon you’re better off saving your dollars and investing in a professional grade LED therapy device that has reputable evidence it can do what you need it to do. A $99 LED face mask is just too good to be true – those bad boys cost as much as they do for a reason! And while it’s a fairly affordable alternative, $99 is still a considerable amount to pay for something that might or not might show a difference in the appearance of your skin after 3-4 months.

Still curious? Test the product for yourself

