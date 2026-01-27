Every viral piece from Kmart’s new living range you NEED to add to your cart

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Just when we thought Kmart couldn’t get any better, they’ve dropped a new living range filled with on-trend furniture and décor pieces designed to help transform any space into your dream home. And all with a price tag we can easily get on board with.

Advertisement

From lavish dinner sets to comfy quilt covers, you’ll find a broad range of homeware and furniture designed to elevate everyday living without blowing the budget.

Freshen up your home with trendy shades of chocolate brown paired with natural textures (Credit: Kmart)

Think harmonising hues and fresh pieces drenched in trendy colour palettes like sage green, earthy browns and warm neutrals, striking the perfect balance of style and functionality.

To save you the scroll, we’ve rounded up the top homeware buys you need to add to your cart, but we recommend getting in quick. These popular pieces are almost guaranteed to sell out!

Advertisement

New Idea’s top picks from Kmart’s living range

(Credit: Kmart ) 01 Nico Portable Rechargeable Lamp – Olive $19 at Kmart Not only does this lamp look cute, but its compact design and built-in rechargeable battery makes it easy to move around the home. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart ) 02 Bowen Floor Mirror – 165cm x 75cm $79 at Kmart A chic addition to your bedroom or living space, this full-length mirror can be seamlessly styled into any room thanks to its quirky design and natural texture. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart ) 03 Green Lotus Dinner Plate $3.50 at Kmart Serve up a spread in style with this hand-glazed green dinner plate. The best part? It’s available in matching pieces from a bowl to a mug, so you can grab a whole set! Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart ) 04 50cm Stripe Cushion – Mocha $10 at Kmart Comfy and chic, this cushion will elevate any space thanks to its trendy colour palette and ultra plush design. Shop Now

Advertisement

(Credit: Kmart ) 05 Green Check Tablecloth $10 at Kmart Brighten up your tabletop with this chic check tablecloth. Its timeless print is ideal for everyday dining or serving up a stylish spread for family and friends. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart ) 06 Chrome Look Vase $10 at Kmart Home in need of a quick freshen up? This sleek chrome look vase will add a modern touch to any space. Simply pop on top of tables, benchtops and shelves, or use as a fun centrepiece at your next dinner party. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart ) 07 Leslie Loop Wool Blend Rug – Green, Large – 235cm x 160cm $115 at Kmart A statement rug can instantly transform any space, and this forest green rug is a guaranteed cosy addition with a subtle looped design for a contemporary spin. Shop Now

(Credit: Kmart ) 08 Goldie Compressed Lounge Chair $155 at Kmart With a modern, comfort-focused design, it’s no wonder this compressed lounge chair has gone viral! Its multipurpose look makes it perfect for living areas, bedrooms or a cosy reading nook. Shop Now

Advertisement

(Credit: Kmart ) 09 16 Piece Wood Look Handle Cutlery Set $19 at Kmart Classic, sleek, and functional, we’re loving this 16-piece cutlery set featuring a wood look handle for elevated dining and seamless tabletop styling. Shop Now