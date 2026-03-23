Why I fell in love with NSW’s Central Coast – and you will too

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Whenever I think of the perfect holiday, my mind turns to childhood memories of times spent on NSW’s Central Coast.

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I can still feel the warm sand between my toes, the salty breeze as I’d race to the water, and can still smell the aroma of sunscreen – and fish and chips.

The Central Coast is perfect for building life-long memories with family. (Credit: Supplied)

Even now, life here retains some of that golden atmosphere. With about 40 beaches, a boat rental around every corner and an army of seagulls ready to steal your chips, days are filled with that summer fun we remember.

And while autumn is officially here, at New Idea we believe it’s never too early to start planning your next summer getaway – so see you in 2027!

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Hotels in Gosford and Terrigal

A fancy beachside hotel with a topaz pool is every kid’s (and adult’s) fantasy. The shiny toy of the Central Coast, voco Gosford, is the newest escape for a taste of luxury in the region.

Sports fans in particular can rejoice, with the hotel just a few minutes away from the Polytec Stadium. Anyone fancy a cheeky drop at the Astra rooftop bar after a match?

Paired with oceanfront views and a mouthwatering platter of fresh seafood, it doesn’t get better than this.

Voco Gosford is quickly becoming a hotspot in the Central Coast. (Credit: voco Gosford)

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You’re also just a short drive away from an array of iconic beaches, such as Terrigal Beach. A strip of golden sand beach lined with tall pines, Terrigal is the best spot for al fresco dining.

And the crown jewel? The Crowne Plaza Terrigal Pacific, of course!

A room with a balcony view of the pool is a must, and check out the chic Meribella restaurant, inside, for an indulgent dinner, a la carte, or a classic cocktail at the bar.

Cabins in Long Jetty and The Entrance

An essential memory for every Aussie kid growing up by the coast, you can never go wrong with a cabin or caravan park.

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It’s affordable fun without the fuss and always packed with like-minded families looking for a good time.

The Lakeview Tourist Park along the Long Jetty foreshore is the perfect hub for a classic summer by the water.

Snap a picture at the famous Long Jetty wharf. (Credit: Supplied)

You can enjoy luxury spa cabins just a few minutes’ drive from The Entrance and Shelly Beach.

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A stone’s throw away from Tuggerah Lake, you’re also perfectly placed to check out the Long Jetty wharf – built in 1915 – which stretches 351 metres out into the deep waters.

The picturesque jetty attracts plenty of photographers and fishing enthusiasts – often at dawn, so beware if crowded!

Beach house rentals in Copacabana and North Avoca

When waking up to the sounds of crashing waves and seagulls, anyone can be a morning person. A beach house on the Central Coast is the ultimate (and my personal favourite) way to achieve an epic summer vacation.

It’s also your best option for larger groups, so no-one misses out! Copacabana is home to some of the region’s most beautiful rentals, often graced with a breathtaking view of the deep blue waters.

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Enjoy walks by the beach every day. (Credit: Getty Images, Burnt Honey Bakery)

For breakfast, grab coffee and a pastry from locals’ favourite, Burnt Honey Bakery, and stroll across the golden sands (conveniently located opposite the bakery).

Avoca Beach and North Avoca are another fantastic option. You’ll be spoiled for choice in this region, whether you prefer grand villas or coastal cottages.

Serviced apartments in The Entrance

No journey to the Central Coast is complete without a trip to the region’s gem, The Entrance.

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From ice-cream and fish and chip shops to a Ferris wheel, bouncy castle and carousel ride, Memorial Park is a certainty for a fun day out.

If you’re keen to stay in the area, check out the many serviced apartments on offer on stayz.com – it’s your best bet for an easy escape that the whole family can enjoy.

Families can make the most of The Entrance. (Credit: Supplied)

For little ones, check out Vera’s Water Garden by the Memorial Park for a splash, or the famous afternoon pelican show at Pelican Plaza, where the many peckish pelicans in the area flock to the site for a fishy feed.

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Big kids can enjoy a walk through The Entrance Channel en route to North Entrance Beach.

Or rent a boat, paddleboard or kayak from the Entrance Boat Shed for a day out in Tuggerah Lake – perfect for fishing!