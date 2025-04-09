It’s that frosty time of year when the weather starts to cool down and we’re eagerly reaching for our warmest knits and cosy coats.
When it comes to footwear, there’s one style of shoe that keeps us warm, toasty, and looking chic.
Boot season is here and what better way to celebrate than a round-up of some of our favourite kicks!
Whether you prefer a heeled ankle boot or are seeking the perfect knee high to pair with your favourite dress, we’ve rounded up the best winter boots for the season ahead.
The Best Boots for Winter 2025
Ankle Boots
Perfect for work or dressing up a casual outfit, ankle boots look great paired with any type of pants or dress. Try with structured trousers for an office-ready look.
01
Target Women’s Pointed Kitten Heel Ankle Boot
$40 at Target
02
Novo Kaleyn Ankle Boots
$89.95 at The Iconic
03
Billini Zade Boots
$109.95 at Billini
Chelsea Boots
Comfy and casual, Chelsea boots add edge to any outfit. Pair with jeans for a relaxed look, or wear with a midi dress for a fun fit.
04
H&M Chunky Chelsea Boots
$69.99 at H&M
05
Seed Heritage Alannah Rain Boot
$79.95 at The Iconic
06
&me Women’s Chunky Ankle Boot
$25 at Big W
Knee High Boots
Best worn with short skirts and dresses, knee-high or thigh-high boots will keep you feeling warm and cosy while looking ultra-sleek.
07
Billini Theia Dark Cacao Suede Boots
$149.95 at Billini
08
Target Women’s Block Heeled Long Boot
$60 at Target
09