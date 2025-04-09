It’s that frosty time of year when the weather starts to cool down and we’re eagerly reaching for our warmest knits and cosy coats.

Advertisement

When it comes to footwear, there’s one style of shoe that keeps us warm, toasty, and looking chic.

Boot season is here and what better way to celebrate than a round-up of some of our favourite kicks!

Whether you prefer a heeled ankle boot or are seeking the perfect knee high to pair with your favourite dress, we’ve rounded up the best winter boots for the season ahead.

A quality pair of boots will NEVER go out of style. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

The Best Boots for Winter 2025

Ankle Boots

Perfect for work or dressing up a casual outfit, ankle boots look great paired with any type of pants or dress. Try with structured trousers for an office-ready look.

(Credit: Target ) 01 Target Women’s Pointed Kitten Heel Ankle Boot $40 at Target Shop Now

(Credit: Novo ) 02 Novo Kaleyn Ankle Boots $89.95 at The Iconic Shop Now

(Credit: Billini) 03 Billini Zade Boots $109.95 at Billini Shop Now

Advertisement

Chelsea Boots

Comfy and casual, Chelsea boots add edge to any outfit. Pair with jeans for a relaxed look, or wear with a midi dress for a fun fit.

(Credit: H&M ) 04 H&M Chunky Chelsea Boots $69.99 at H&M Shop Now

(Credit: Seed Heritage) 05 Seed Heritage Alannah Rain Boot $79.95 at The Iconic Shop Now

(Credit: Big W ) 06 &me Women’s Chunky Ankle Boot $25 at Big W Shop Now

Advertisement

Knee High Boots

Best worn with short skirts and dresses, knee-high or thigh-high boots will keep you feeling warm and cosy while looking ultra-sleek.

(Credit: Billini) 07 Billini Theia Dark Cacao Suede Boots $149.95 at Billini Shop Now

(Credit: Target ) 08 Target Women’s Block Heeled Long Boot $60 at Target Shop Now

(Credit: H&M ) 09 H&M Knee High Boots $119 at H&M Shop Now

Advertisement