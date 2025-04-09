  •  
Advertisement
Home LIFESTYLE

Kickstart the season: 9 boots to get you through winter

Step into style...
stephanie de nobile
Naomi Watts walking down street wearing ankle bootsGetty

It’s that frosty time of year when the weather starts to cool down and we’re eagerly reaching for our warmest knits and cosy coats.

Advertisement

When it comes to footwear, there’s one style of shoe that keeps us warm, toasty, and looking chic.

Boot season is here and what better way to celebrate than a round-up of some of our favourite kicks!

Whether you prefer a heeled ankle boot or are seeking the perfect knee high to pair with your favourite dress, we’ve rounded up the best winter boots for the season ahead.  

Jennifer Connelly wearing knee high boots
A quality pair of boots will NEVER go out of style. (Credit: Getty)
Advertisement

The Best Boots for Winter 2025

Ankle Boots

Perfect for work or dressing up a casual outfit, ankle boots look great paired with any type of pants or dress. Try with structured trousers for an office-ready look.

target burgundy heeled ankle boot with croc skin detail
(Credit: Target )

01

Target Women’s Pointed Kitten Heel Ankle Boot

$40 at Target

Shop Now
Novo white ankle boot
(Credit: Novo )

02

Novo Kaleyn Ankle Boots

$89.95 at The Iconic

Shop Now
Billini Zade chocolate brown ankle boots
(Credit: Billini)

03

Billini Zade Boots

$109.95 at Billini

Shop Now
Advertisement

Chelsea Boots

Comfy and casual, Chelsea boots add edge to any outfit. Pair with jeans for a relaxed look, or wear with a midi dress for a fun fit.

H&M chelsea boots in dark brown
(Credit: H&M )

04

H&M Chunky Chelsea Boots

$69.99 at H&M

Shop Now
Seed heritage light brown rain boot
(Credit: Seed Heritage)

05

Seed Heritage Alannah Rain Boot

$79.95 at The Iconic

Shop Now
Big W black chelsea boots with white stitching
(Credit: Big W )

06

&me Women’s Chunky Ankle Boot

$25 at Big W

Shop Now
Advertisement

Knee High Boots

Best worn with short skirts and dresses, knee-high or thigh-high boots will keep you feeling warm and cosy while looking ultra-sleek.

Billini dark brown thigh high suede boots
(Credit: Billini)

07

Billini Theia Dark Cacao Suede Boots

$149.95 at Billini

Shop Now
Target tan block heel knee high boot
(Credit: Target )

08

Target Women’s Block Heeled Long Boot

$60 at Target

Shop Now
H&M dark brown knee high boots
(Credit: H&M )

09

H&M Knee High Boots

$119 at H&M

Shop Now
Advertisement
stephanie de nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement