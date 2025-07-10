Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Wimbledon is one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world. And while it can be a thrill to watch the best players battling it out on the court, our eyes are also on the very famous attendees and what they’re wearing.

Held in England, Kate Middleton has regularly attended Wimbledon over the years serving up classy, elegant, and summery looks that we’re still gushing about today.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Men’s Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) (Credit: Getty)

Luckily, there are plenty of fashion pieces that are very close to what the Princess of Wales has worn when attending Wimbledon over the years so you can easily recreate her classic style.

We’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the best Kate Middleton Wimbledon inspired outfits that are fit for a princess.

Shop Kate Middleton’s best Wimbledon looks

(Credit: Getty/Amazon ) 01 Wimbledon Men’s Finals 2024 Grecerelle Women’s Summer Wrap Dress, $66.35 at Amazon When presenting the trophy to the men’s final winner at the 2024 tournament, Kate wore a bold purple mid length with cap sleeves. We found the perfect V-neck style in the same vibrant shade of purple to wear to your next garden party soiree. Shop Now

(Credit: Getty/Amazon ) 02 Wimbledon Gentleman’s Single’s Trophy 2023 Star Fashion Women’s Cap Sleeve Bodycon Midi Dress, $47.03 at Amazon In 2023, Kate was all smiles on the court as she opted for a flattering green fitted dress when attending the Wimbledon tennis championships. This similar green pencil dress is made using a stretchy fabric so you can look chic while staying comfy. Shop Now

Photo: Caption (Credit: Getty/Amazon) 03 Wimbledon Tennis Championship 2023 Urban CoCo Women’s Blazer, $87.37, and DressTells Pleated Midi Skirt, $52.99 at Amazon The Princess of Wales mixed it up with a trend pastel green blazer and flowy pleated skirt when making an appearance during the 2023 tournament. This mint green structured blazer will add a sophisticated touch to any outfit. Pair with a breezy plated skirt in cream or white for a fresh looking fit. Shop Now

(Credit: Getty/Amazon ) 04 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final 2022 Grecerelle Women’s Polka Dot Wrap Dress, $65.86 at Amazon Who doesn’t love a polka dot dress? Kate wore an fun navy spotted dress with ruffle details on this sunny day while attending Wimbledon in 2022. We’re loving this similar polka dot printed wrap dress with a longer hemline on the back that can easily be dressed up or down. Shop Now

Photo: Caption 05 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Final 2022 London Times Women’s Bow Bodice Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress, $64.79 at Amazon Kate looks mellow in yellow with this A-line midi dress at the Women’s Singles final in 2022. We love the bow detail on the shoulder! We found a close match with this yellow midi dress featuring a bow detail and elegant flutter sleeves. Shop Now

(Credit: Getty/Amazon ) 06 Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament 2021 Ladyful Women’s Button Down Shirt Dress, $93.52 at Amazon The Princess of Wales looks pretty in pink while attending Wimbledon in 2021. Kate’s button up midi dress with a belted waist is the perfect summertime fit. This collared button-up dress in a similar shade of pink is guaranteed to be your next wardrobe staple. Pair with sneakers for a casual look or dress it up with heels. Shop Now

(Credit: Getty/Amazon ) 07 Wimbledon Men’s Finals 2019 Zesica Women’s Flutter Short Sleeve Midi Dress, $40 at Amazon Kate sported an elegant light blue mid length dress with subtle cap sleeves when attending Wimbledon in 2019. This pastel blue dress in a similar silhouette features an elastic waist and tiered midi skirt for the ultimate teatime dress. Pair with nude shoes and accessories for a trendy touch. Shop Now