Shop Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon wardrobe for just $40!

Serve up some royal looks for less
stephanie de nobile Senior Lifestyle Content Producer
Kate Middleton attending Wimbledon over the yearsGetty
Wimbledon is one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world. And while it can be a thrill to watch the best players battling it out on the court, our eyes are also on the very famous attendees and what they’re wearing.

Held in England, Kate Middleton has regularly attended Wimbledon over the years serving up classy, elegant, and summery looks that we’re still gushing about today.

Kate Middleton attends the Wimbledon men's single final in 2022
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Men’s Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) (Credit: Getty)

Luckily, there are plenty of fashion pieces that are very close to what the Princess of Wales has worn when attending Wimbledon over the years so you can easily recreate her classic style.

We’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the best Kate Middleton Wimbledon inspired outfits that are fit for a princess.

Shop Kate Middleton’s best Wimbledon looks

Kate middleton at wimbledon in purple dress and model wearing amazon purple mid length dress with sleeves
(Credit: Getty/Amazon )

01

Wimbledon Men’s Finals 2024

Grecerelle Women’s Summer Wrap Dress, $66.35 at Amazon

When presenting the trophy to the men’s final winner at the 2024 tournament, Kate wore a bold purple mid length with cap sleeves.

We found the perfect V-neck style in the same vibrant shade of purple to wear to your next garden party soiree.

Shop Now
Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon 2023 in green cap sleeve fitted dress and amazon cap sleeve fitted dress
(Credit: Getty/Amazon )

02

Wimbledon Gentleman’s Single’s Trophy 2023

Star Fashion Women’s Cap Sleeve Bodycon Midi Dress, $47.03 at Amazon

In 2023, Kate was all smiles on the court as she opted for a flattering green fitted dress when attending the Wimbledon tennis championships.

This similar green pencil dress is made using a stretchy fabric so you can look chic while staying comfy.

Shop Now
kate middleton attends wimbledon 2023 wearing pastel green blazer and white plated skirt next to image of amazon mint green blazar and white pleated midi skirt
Photo: Caption (Credit: Getty/Amazon)

03

Wimbledon Tennis Championship 2023

Urban CoCo Women’s Blazer, $87.37, and DressTells Pleated Midi Skirt, $52.99 at Amazon

The Princess of Wales mixed it up with a trend pastel green blazer and flowy pleated skirt when making an appearance during the 2023 tournament.

This mint green structured blazer will add a sophisticated touch to any outfit. Pair with a breezy plated skirt in cream or white for a fresh looking fit.

Shop Now
Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon 2022 in navy polka dot midi dress next to image of model wearing navy polka dot dress from amazon
(Credit: Getty/Amazon )

04

Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final 2022

Grecerelle Women’s Polka Dot Wrap Dress, $65.86 at Amazon

Who doesn’t love a polka dot dress? Kate wore an fun navy spotted dress with ruffle details on this sunny day while attending Wimbledon in 2022.

We’re loving this similar polka dot printed wrap dress with a longer hemline on the back that can easily be dressed up or down.

Shop Now
kate middleton attends wimbledon women's singles finals in bright yellow dress next to model wearing yellow midi dress from amazon
Photo: Caption

05

Wimbledon Women’s Singles Final 2022

London Times Women’s Bow Bodice Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress, $64.79 at Amazon

Kate looks mellow in yellow with this A-line midi dress at the Women’s Singles final in 2022. We love the bow detail on the shoulder!

We found a close match with this yellow midi dress featuring a bow detail and elegant flutter sleeves.

Shop Now
Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon championship tournament in 2021 waring light pink button up dress next to model wearing light pink midi dress from amazon
(Credit: Getty/Amazon )

06

Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament 2021

Ladyful Women’s Button Down Shirt Dress, $93.52 at Amazon

The Princess of Wales looks pretty in pink while attending Wimbledon in 2021. Kate’s button up midi dress with a belted waist is the perfect summertime fit.

This collared button-up dress in a similar shade of pink is guaranteed to be your next wardrobe staple. Pair with sneakers for a casual look or dress it up with heels.

Shop Now
Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon men's finals 2019 in light blue dress next to model wearing light blue midi dress from amazon
(Credit: Getty/Amazon )

07

Wimbledon Men’s Finals 2019

Zesica Women’s Flutter Short Sleeve Midi Dress, $40 at Amazon

Kate sported an elegant light blue mid length dress with subtle cap sleeves when attending Wimbledon in 2019.

This pastel blue dress in a similar silhouette features an elastic waist and tiered midi skirt for the ultimate teatime dress. Pair with nude shoes and accessories for a trendy touch.

Shop Now
stephanie de nobile
Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

