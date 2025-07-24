These fashion finds are so good, no one will guess they’re all under $70

It’s no secret that looking stylish can often come with a hefty price tag. So often we see a dress or bag we like, only to realise it’s hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars.
And in a cost of living crisis – it’s just not on the cards for us.
Luckily, you don’t need to blow your monthly budget just to buy a great outfit. Trusted Aussie brand Target has seriously stepped up their fashion game in recent years, and we’ve been filling our carts and wardrobes with items that look expensive, but sit at a much more reasonable price tag.
Whether you’re dressing for the office, a weekend dinner date, or just want to look put together when doing the school run, Target have you covered.
The best part? All these Target fashion finds are under $100 – happy shopping!
Tops
Sleeveless Cinched Waist Knit Vest
Cotton Double Layer Long Sleeve
Cotton Long Sleeve Stripe Polo Top
Sleeveless Gathered Detail Top
Bottoms
Satin Bias Cut Midi Skirt
Relaxed Side Stripe Wide Leg Pants
Striped Pull On Pants
Faux Suede Panelled Midi Skirt
Dresses
Sleeveless Satin Midi Dress
Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Ponte Asymmetrical Midi Dress
Knit Polo Dress
Knitwear and jackets
Long Sleeve Knit Zipped Bomber Jacket
Long Sleeve Plush Polo Knit Jumper
Cinched Waist Blazer
Turtle Neck Pullover Jumper
Denim
Relaxed Denim Shirt
High Rise Full Length Straight Jeans
Long Sleeve Maxi Denim Dress
Denim Barn Jacket
Shoes
Pointed Toe Double Strap Flat
Ribbed Ankle Point Toe Heel Boot
Womens Mid Loafer – Torino II
Womens Sneaker – Django
Accessories
Weave Detail Tote Bag
3 Pack Resin Hoop Earrings
Essential Twill Scarf
Mini Seamed Shoulder Bag