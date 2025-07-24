  •  
These fashion finds are so good, no one will guess they’re all under $70

They look much more expensive than they are!
Target fashion finds
It’s no secret that looking stylish can often come with a hefty price tag. So often we see a dress or bag we like, only to realise it’s hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars.

And in a cost of living crisis – it’s just not on the cards for us.

Luckily, you don’t need to blow your monthly budget just to buy a great outfit. Trusted Aussie brand Target has seriously stepped up their fashion game in recent years, and we’ve been filling our carts and wardrobes with items that look expensive, but sit at a much more reasonable price tag.

Whether you’re dressing for the office, a weekend dinner date, or just want to look put together when doing the school run, Target have you covered.

The best part? All these Target fashion finds are under $100 – happy shopping!

Tops

Sleeveless Cinched Waist Knit Vest

$40 at target

Cotton Double Layer Long Sleeve

$25 at target

Cotton Long Sleeve Stripe Polo Top

$35 at target

Sleeveless Gathered Detail Top

$30 at target

Bottoms

Satin Bias Cut Midi Skirt

$40 at target

Relaxed Side Stripe Wide Leg Pants

$40 at target

Striped Pull On Pants

$40 at target

Faux Suede Panelled Midi Skirt

$50 at target

Dresses

Sleeveless Satin Midi Dress

$60 at target

Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

$60 at target

Ponte Asymmetrical Midi Dress

$60 at target

Knit Polo Dress

$45 at target
Knitwear and jackets

Long Sleeve Knit Zipped Bomber Jacket

$40 at target

Long Sleeve Plush Polo Knit Jumper

$40 at target

Cinched Waist Blazer

$60 at target

Turtle Neck Pullover Jumper

$40 at target

Denim

Relaxed Denim Shirt

$40 at target

High Rise Full Length Straight Jeans

$40 at target

Long Sleeve Maxi Denim Dress

$70 at target

Denim Barn Jacket

$50 at target

Shoes

Pointed Toe Double Strap Flat

$30 at target

Ribbed Ankle Point Toe Heel Boot

$40 at target

Womens Mid Loafer – Torino II

$35 at target

Womens Sneaker – Django

$35 at target

Accessories

Weave Detail Tote Bag

$60 at target

3 Pack Resin Hoop Earrings

$10 at target

Essential Twill Scarf

$12 at target

Mini Seamed Shoulder Bag

$25 at target
Profile picture of Maddy Wilson
Maddy Wilson Shopping Content Producer

