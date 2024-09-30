Summer is in full swing and we are making the most of the sunny days by heading down to the beach and soaking up the rays and hitting the waves.
So you’re ready to hit the beach, but are you sorted with all of the essentials?
You’ve got your beach bag, towel and cabana (they’re the hottest beach accessory of this summer), but you may be missing your new favourite beach must-have – the beach chair.
Not only are beach chairs and loungers great for those who need some added support during beach trips but allow you to keep your skin as sand-free as possible post-swim. Not to mention they’re ultra comfortable.
If this has spiked your interest then read on because below we have rounded up our favourites available to shop in Australia. So sit back, grab your new favourite beach read, let the kids enjoy their sandcastles and boogie boards and rest up in style with your new beach chair.
The best beach chairs to shop for summer 2024
Havana Outdoors Folding Beach Chairs
$69.95 at Myer (reduced from $139.00)
Cute, comfortable and perfect for those on a budget, this two pack purchase blends simple yet stylish design with functionality.
A must-have summer accessory, the lightweight yet sturdy design will also see them lasting for countless beach days to come. What we especially love is how easy they are to fold away, perfect for those short on space in the car or at home.
Marlowe Green Stripe Foam Reclining Beach Lounger
$69.95 at Pillow Talk
This adjustable foam reclining lounger features a gorgeous classic stripe design (available in several colour combinations) and offers users ultimate comfort.
With five angles on offer and carry handles to help you set up and pack down your lounger with ease, its safe to say you’ll be the envy of all no matter where you are relaxing.
Lazy Dayz Fold Up Beach Lounger Makena
$72.95 at Myer (reduced from $74.95)
Whether you’ve found yourself beachside or by the pool, it’s safe to say that every Aussie loves to have a lie down after some time in the water.
Enter the Fold Up Beach Mat. It’s ultra soft, easy on the eye and versatile in use. Whether you want to lie flat on your back or stomach or at more of an incline, you’ll be the envy of all as you enjoy some sunshine in style this summer.
It also comes with a handy pouch to place all of your accessories.
Unawatuna Mango Sun Flare Beach Chair
$174.00 at hardtofind
Born from the seaside suburb of North Bondi, this delicious looking design will see you sitting back and soaking up all the sunshine in pure luxury.
It looks cool, will keep you cool and will keep your body comfortable thanks its soft padding.
SunnyLife Beach Chair
$189.00 at SunnyLife
When it comes to beachwear brands, SunnyLife is your go-to for essential summer accessories.
While the rainbow (pictured above) is our favourite, this bestselling beach chair comes in several colour combinations and patterns – all of which include the same great features.
On the back of the chair is an insulated zip cooler pocket (with a mesh base for drainage) to keep your beverages cold on those scorching hot days. The adjustable padded head rest can also be manouvered to suit different heights, alongside the wooden arm rests which allow for further configuration to the recline position you love most.
The chair also converts to a backpack for easy transportation – keeping your hands free as you trudge back home from your day by the water.