Relive the legacy of The Beach Boys through this powerful documentary

Their legacy is enduring.
The Beach Boys founder and musician Brian Wilson has passed away at the age of 82.

His family announced the heartbreaking news on June 11, 2025.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away,” an Instagram post read. “We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realise that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy.”

The rock band created some of the most influential songs of all time and left a long-lasting legacy.

You can take a trip down memory lane and see never-before-seen interviews of the band in the original documentary called The Beach Boys.

Find out more about it below.

the beach boys pose for a photograph
Dennis passed away in 1983, and Carl in 1998. (Credit: Getty)

What does The Beach Boys documentary cover?

Directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny and written by Mark Monro, the documentary explores the lives of The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, and Bruce Johnston, and uncovers how the legendary band revolutionised pop music and captivated fans both then, now, and for generations to come. 

Released in 2024, it uncovers their lives from the beginning – their upbringing, and family life, and will feature all-new interviews with the band, as well as other iconic names such as Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monáe, Ryan Tedder, and Don Was.

The Beach Boys are one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful bands of all time. The band started in Hawthorn, California, in 1961 and originally consisted of the Wilson brothers Brian, Carl, and Dennis, their cousin Mike Love, and school friend Al Jardine. 

The following year, Al went to college, and their neighbour David Marks joined; later that year, they signed with Capitol Records and released their first album, Surfin’ Safari

In 1963, Al rejoined The Beach Boys, and David left. The band changed again in 1965 after Brian stopped touring so he could focus on songwriting and producing for the group, and Bruce Johnston joined to replace him. 

As well as the film, an official soundtrack was also released to accompany it in 2024, along with their official book called The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys.

the beach boys holding a surfboard and walking on the beach
The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide. (Credit: Getty)

Where can you watch The Beach Boys documentary in Australia?

The Beach Boys documentary can be viewed on Disney+ in Australia. Don’t have an account? You can sign up here now. 

