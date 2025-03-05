Brian Laundrie’s parents break silence over Netflix documentary

TRIGGER WARNING: This article discusses sensitive topics such as murder and grief. Please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 73 if needed.

The heartbroken parents of Gabby Petito, the American travel vlogger whose death at the hands of her fiancé captivated the world, are continuing to push for justice as a new Netflix series about her murder comes to light.

In August 2021, Gabby, 22, disappeared while road-tripping across the United States with her partner, Brian Laundrie. However, by September, Laundrie had returned to his parents’ home in Florida alone.

Gabby’s concerned mother, Nichole Schmidt, filed a missing persons report. Police questioned Laundrie, 23, and his family but they allegedly refused to cooperate.

Gabby’s body was soon discovered on September 19 at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

By then, Laundrie had disappeared. He was later found dead in a Florida park with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, alongside a confession note.

Roberta and Chris Laundrie were suspected of helping their son sneak away as police closed in on him for questioning. They have repeatedly denied this.

Gabby’s family – mum Nichole, stepfather Jim Schmidt, father Joe Petito, and stepmother Tara Petito – later filed a lawsuit against the Laundries, claiming emotional distress for their alleged role in the cover- up.

However, they settled before trial.

In a statement at the time, Gabby’s family said: “All parties reluctantly agreed in order to avoid further legal expenses and prolonged personal conflict.”

At an event in May last year, Nichole still hadn’t forgiven Roberta.

“I see no empathy in your eyes,” Nichole said.

“No remorse in your heart and no willingness to take responsibility for your actions. You do not deserve forgiveness. You deserve to be forgotten.”

The Petito family had previously begged the Laundries for their help in finding Gabby but claim they were ignored.

“We believe you know the location where Brian left Gabby,” they alleged in a letter. “As a parent, how could you let us go through this pain and not help us?

“She was going to be your daughter-in-law. How can you keep her location hidden?”

With the case now back in the spotlight, Laundrie’s parents have reportedly been ostracised by their community in North Port, Florida.

“The more I watched, the more p–sed I got,” their neighbour, Miriam Woodby, told The New York Post.

“When I pass their house, I get a sick feeling in the pit of my stomach. I hate them, and I’ve never even met them. I wish they’d just leave.”

Other locals said people throw rubbish into the Laundries’ yard, including dirty nappies and dog poo, while some have hurled insults as they’ve walked past.

“That’s what you get when you prolong the pain of innocent people,” another neighbour, Jorge Ruiz, said. “You reap what you sow.”

In a statement to The Sun US, the Laundries’ attorney, Steven Bertolino, said the family does not believe their portrayal in the series is fair.

“Each side believes their perspective is correct. Hard to see through the lens of the other with all the noise and distrust,” he said.

“The documentary contained many inaccuracies. … and omissions of fact – perhaps deliberate to capture their ‘truth’, perhaps due to simple error.

“We all know Brian took Gabby’s life and Brian then took his own as well.”

American Murder: Gabby Petito is now streaming on Netflix.

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.