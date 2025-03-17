The portable BBQ that will electrify your cooking

There’s nothing more quintessentially Aussie than a barbeque.

Advertisement

Whether it’s some classic snags, stereotypical shrimp, or you’ve taken it upon yourself to do some grilling, a quality barbeque will last you through countless seasons down under.

While there are countless types of barbeque for keen at-home cooks to invest in, more Australians than ever are choosing to invest in their own electric barbeque.

Offering increased convenience thanks to their portable design, electric barbecues are easy to clean, require minimal set-up, and are safer than their traditional gas counterparts.

(Credit: CROSSRAY)

Advertisement

A best-selling product that took the barbeque world by storm this past summer is the CROSSRAY eXtreme Portable Electric BBQ – an innovative new release that the brand describes as a “culinary game-changer.”

Combining innovation, versatility, and style, this sleek home appliance was borne out of more than 10 decades of development and promises to deliver consistently tasty and juicy food thanks to its patented CROSSRAY infrared technology.

According to CROSSRAY, this technology offers users a grilling experience that is comparable to cooking over red hot coals – and will ensure your meat cooks evenly from the inside out every time – delicious!

(Credit: CROSSRAY)

Advertisement

Featuring 300-degree cooking performance, a digital, programmable display, a high hood design, a warming rack, and a meat probe – you’ll also be able to grill and roast every type of meat that takes your fancy low and slow, or fresh and fast.

While the CROSSRAY eXtreme Portable BBQ starts at $849.00, trolley and outdoor kitchen versions are also available for $1,049 and $2,599 for those who take entertaining seriously.

The former comes with additional foldable side shelves and extra under-bench storage in a sleek, high-end design while the latter can be purchased with optional add-ons such as sintered stone benchtops, an in-built sink, and even a refrigerator for a more luxurious and complete kitchen look.

(Credit: CROSSRAY)

Advertisement

What are the benefits of cooking on an electric BBQ?

Using 50 percent less gas than conventional barbeques, electric barbeques help users embrace a more sustainable lifestyle without compromising on taste or performance.

Reducing the need for gas bottles (which can often be costly to replace), electric barbeques take the hassle out of setting up your next sizzle. Simply plug it in and away you grill!

What we especially love about the CROSSRAY eXtreme Portable Electric BBQ is its portable nature. Allowing you to move it around the house, the backyard, into your caravan, and on visits to the homes of your friends and family, this versatile design is unrestricted in its use – opening up a world of possibilities for keen grillers.

How to use an electric BBQ for the first time

Ex-Sunrise weather presenter, CROSSRAY ambassador, and keen cook Paul Burt says electric barbeques are easier to use than many expect them to be. In fact, he even has some top tips to share for those considering investing in one!

Advertisement

“Treat it like a normal BBQ or an oven. Don’t be scared to add marinades or sauces to your meats and if you get a flare-up – don’t worry!,” he tells New Idea.

“Remember that the Infrared elements put out some extreme heat so it’s totally normal. Plus, if you’re cooking steaks, that char is what you want!”

Advertisement

Want the latest food content? Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use