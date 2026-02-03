  •  
Want your favourite Guzman y Gomez meals for under $10? Check out their Mini Range!

Good things come in small packages!
Our eating habits have started to change in the past few years.

We know more about nutrition, and are more mindful about what goes onto our plates (and into our mouths). We are eating less highly processed foods, in favour of healthier, nutrient-dense ingredients. The same goes for our portion sizes.

Recent statistics show that nearly one-quarter of Australians are following a diet or eating plan, and Mexican food joint Guzman y Gomez has proved it is ahead of the curve!

The food chain’s Mini Range allows customers to enjoy all their favourite foods in smaller portions – and at a smaller price!

Keep scrolling to find about more about the range and its new items.

The GYG Mini Bowl and Mini Burrito
Guzman y Gomez Mini Bowl (L) and Mini Burrito (Credit: Supplied)

What is the Guzman y Gomez Mini Range?

GYG’s Mini Range was first released back in 2017, to give guests different portioned menu options.

There are seven different menu items, each fully customisable, from Mini Burritos to Mini Nachos or Enchiladas, so there’s something for everyone in this petite range. And it’s all using the same clean ingredients, delicious flavours and customisable fillings that you’re used to, but at a size and a price that Aussies increasingly want.

Prices start at just $8.70, making it even cheaper than cooking at home, so you won’t want to miss out on this bargain!

“Offering different menu sizes isn’t a trend for GYG. Having Mini and Regular sizes is something we’ve been doing for almost a decade,” says GYG Founder & Co-CEO, Steven Marks.

“GYG Mini doesn’t mean a compromise. It means real ingredients, proper protein and filling meals. We’ve always believed great food should work with your appetite, not against it!”

Guzman y Gomez Mini Range menu items
The GYG Mini Range includes seven smaller, but no less delicious, menu items. (Credit: Supplied)
So what’s on the menu?

Whatever GYG goodies you’re craving, it is almost certain to be available in mini size. New to the range are their Mini Caesar Salads, Mini Caesar Burrito, and Mini Caesar Cali Burrito.

They also serve up:

🌯 Mini Burritos (from $9.90)

🥗 Mini Bowls (from $9.90)

🫔 Mini Cali Burritos (from $11.00)

😋 Mini Nachos (from $11.20)

🍟 Mini Nacho Fries (from $11.20)

🌶️ Mini Enchiladas (from $12.00)

Mini Caesar Salad
Mini Caesar Salad (Credit: Supplied)

Mini Caesar Salad

A uniquely GYG take on this culinary classic, the Mini Caesar salad is crunchy, creamy, and totally craveable. This next-level salad is made with gourmet Caesar dressing, crisp cos lettuce, house-made corn chips, shredded Jack cheese, plus you can choose from their Free-Range Grilled Chicken, Crispy Chicken Tenders or Pulled Shiitake Mushroom. Price from $10.50.

GYG's Mini Caesar Burrito
Mini Caesar Burrito (Credit: Supplied)

Mini Caesar Burrito

The classic, the OG, the G.O.A.T. with a Caesar twist! GYG have taken all the best parts of the amazing GYG Caesar salad, added Pico de Gallo and rolled it all up in a fluffy flour tortilla. Price from $9.80.

GYG Mini Caesar Cali Burrito
Mini Caesar Cali Burrito (Credit: Supplied)

Mini Caesar Cali Burrito

GYG’s legendary Chipotle Seasoned Fries meets their new Caesar Salad (a Caesar with fries in it)! The GYG Cali is hard to top, but the delicious Caesar Cali Burrito takes it to the next level. Price from $10.90.

The GYG Mini Range
Pocket-sized goodness. (Credit: Supplied)

When and where can I get the Guzman y Gomez Mini Range?

For those who have a commitment to serious flavour, but with a little less volume on their plates, there’s great news! The Guzman y Gomez Mini Range is here for a good time AND a long time.

These are permanent menu items and can be ordered in-store, online or via the app.

Erin Roberts Content Producer

