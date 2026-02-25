KFC brings back sizzling fan-favourite for limited-time deal after popular demand

NEED TO KNOW KFC has brought back its Zinger Nachos for a limited time.

has brought back its for a limited time. The fast food chain initially introduced it in 2025.

KFC has also released its Jumbo Zinger Nachos and Twister Zinger Nachos for a limited time.

Advertisement

KFC fans can rejoice, because the fast food chain has finally brought back its Zinger Nachos!

That means you can once again look forward to a beloved Zinger fillet on a bed of crispy corn chips, topped with tomato salsa, creamy guacamole and a drizzle of Supercharged and Nacho Cheese sauces.

So you can enjoy nachos on the go with the chicken you know and love.

The KFC Nachos is officially back on the menu! (Credit: KFC Australia)

Advertisement

The popular menu item was first introduced in 2025.

However, you need to hurry, because this spicy Zinger range is only back for a limited time.

“Tenders and chips is my go-to,” one fan wrote on Reddit when the item was first put on the menu.

Advertisement

“I tried one, it was tasty, messy, and only the Zinger chicken was hot, the cheese is a sauce. Salsa was quite good, and the guacamole is included and also pretty good,” another added about trying the beloved item.

Are you going to try the KFC Zinger Nachos? We know we are! (Credit: KFC Australia)

That’s not the only thing you can look forward to.

For sharing, there’s the Jumbo Zinger Nachos, which has more sauce, fillets, salsa, guacamole and corn chips to go around.

Advertisement

For those who prefer wraps, there’s the Twister Zinger Nachos, which is also packed with corn chips, a spicy Zinger fillet, tomato salsa, lettuce, guacamole, nachos cheese sauce, all with a super-charged kick.

The Twister Nachos is a great way to enjoy all the goodness with less mess. (Credit: KFC Australia)

All this is wrapped inside a warm tortilla, so you it’s all contained, and perfect to enjoy on the move.

The good news is, all of these new additions can also be bought with chips and a drink, so there’s more joy to go around!

Advertisement

You can purchase them in-store and online.