When it comes to jewellery, it’s all about finding pieces that represent your personal style, and it always helps when they’re affordable too!

Whether it’s simple and classic, something with a pop of colour, statement accessories, or quirky, there are plenty of options out there.

Sometimes it’s hard to know where to start, so New Idea has rounded up recommendations that don’t break the bank.

Happy shopping!

Affordable jewellery brands to shop in 2025

Lovisa’s jewellery is very budget-friendly. (Credit: Lovisa) 01 Lovisa After something in a hurry on a budget? Lovisa is the place to go, with accessories for every occasion, which can even be bought in bundles. Suitable for all ages, you can even find items for less than five dollars! Shop Now Mimco is classic and makes an impact. (Credit: Mimco) 02 Mimco With pieces starting at $19.95, Mimco is a go-to destination for everyday accessories you can dress up or down, and go searching for something special. With gold, silver, and rose gold variants, there’s lots to take a look at. Fans of bows and pearls will also find plenty to choose from! Shop Now

Pandora has a personal touch for everyone. (Credit: Pandora) 03 Pandora Pandora is a must-visit in-store or online for any occasion, especially if you want to buy something that has a personal touch. This includes charms that range from Disney to zodiacs, to hobbies and special interests. With accessories for every price point, there will surely be something that catches your eye. Shop Now

Mejuri is the go-to place for classic jewellery which exudes cool and chic. (Credit: Mejuri) 04 Mejuri Classic and elegant everyday pieces are Mejuri’s specialty, which provides style without even trying. With classic earring shapes, unique rings, and charming necklaces and bracelets, there is sure to be something for everyone. The brand is also a fan-favourite among celebrities, with designs spotted on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Meghan Markle, and Ariana Grande. Shop Now

By Charlotte has a diverse range of jewellery. (Credit: By Charlotte) 05 By Charlotte For something with a bit of sparkle and personality, By Charlotte has elegant pieces with a sense of uniqueness. The brand has been an Aussie staple for 13 years. Collections are crafted from 18-carat gold vermeil, solid gold, and sterling silver, and feature meaningful symbols, gemstones, and mindful mantras. Shop Now

Kirstin Ash jewellery is laidback and classic. (Credits: Ella Dumbrell and Kirstin Ash) 06 Kirstin Ash Kirstin Ash is an independent Aussie jewellery brand founded by brother and sister Nick and Kirstin, who are based in Sydney. For those after jewellery that exudes a laidback and effortless vibe, Kirstin Ash is the place to go. For fans of seashells and themes of the sea, there is plenty to choose from. Shop Now

Arms of Eve pieces are designed in Sydney. (Credit: Arms of Eve) 07 Arms of Eve From quirky singular studs starting from $25, and charms that start at $29, Arms of Eve is one of many affordable jewellery brands that brings brightness and personality to its accessories. For those who prefer a muted palette, you will easily find a staple you will keep going back to. Pieces are designed in Sydney by founder Kerryn Langer and are crafted globally with ethically accredited artisans. Shop Now