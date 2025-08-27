Replicate Meghan Markle’s kitchen style with the best items we’ve seen on her Netflix series

She may be the Duchess of Sussex, but Meghan Markle’s new series, With Love, Meghan, has proven that she’s also the hosting queen of style.
And if you don’t agree with us, then just look at some of the kitchen items seen throughout the show! A glass honey pot might not be the most practical household essential, but Meghan reminds us that it’s okay to indulge every now and then.
In season one of the Netflix original, Meghan shares her favourite hosting tips and tricks both in the kitchen and the garden. She also plays host to some new and familiar guests, such as actress and producer Mindy Kaling.
So, when it comes to blending practicality with essential kitchen tools and products, the royal knows a thing or two!
The best kitchen items seen on Meghan Markle’s Netflix series
Now, before you go off on a search of your own, we’ve found the best kitchen items to substitute for that royal taste in your own space!
Our most favourite find HAS to be the garden hod basket, for gathering your own fresh veggies and herbs, but we’ll let you decide what’s yours. Not to mention, the replica is quite a tough one to tell apart.
Meghan is no stranger to a veggie garden, but the basket seen in the show (left-hand bottom corner) is further proof that fresh produce is always best in the kitchen!
This Sunsella basket handcrafted in Maine, US is a fantastic addition to any gardener’s collection.
While this gorgeous jug from Maxwell & Williams isn’t identical to the one seen in Meghan Markle’s series, it’s definitely a great grab nonetheless.
In fact, we reckon that the curved look-alike is a timeless, classic staple – perhaps more than Meghan’s?
No great kitchen is complete without a serving bowl or platter with a generous amount of ornamental fruit laid on top. At least, according to Meghan!
While slightly shallower than the one seen in the show, this Maxwell & Williams ceramic comport is equally stunning and fit for hosting at any time of day.
A galvanised ice bucket should be at the top of any aspiring (or seasoned) party host’s wish list, and for good reason.
This Marquee tub is not only the perfect practical accessory for your next soiree, but a trusty companion through rain, hail, or shine!
It’s resistant to weathering and leakage, so it’s super reliable.
A honey pot might not be an essential kitchen item, but it definitely sweetens the room!
It’s elegant and indulgent, which is everything you want out of a royal kitchen.
This grooved cutting board is a perfect alternative to Meghan’s William Sonoma board, which retails for $540AUD ($349.95USD).
Because let’s be honest – you don’t need to spend that much on a quality chopping board!
Recreate Meghan Markle’s homey look from With Love, Meghan
Why stop at kitchen items when Meghan’s fashion and gardening style is equally fabulous?
Inspired by some of her looks throughout season one, these are the items that we’re adding to our shopping carts.
Country Road Linen Shirt in Chambray Blue
$139 at Myer
Madras Link Bowral Stripe Apron
$59.95 at Myer
Lakeland Active Unisex Slip-On Garden Clogs
$48.68 at Amazon
Pleneal Gardening Gloves
$19.12 at Amazon
When is season 2 of With Love, Meghan airing?
Season two of Meghan Markle’s show premiered on August 26 and has been the subject of much media attention both in the US and the UK, along with Australia.
To watch the highly anticipated sophomore season of With Love, Meghan, stream now on Netflix.
For everything you need to know about season three, click here.