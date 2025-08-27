Replicate Meghan Markle’s kitchen style with the best items we’ve seen on her Netflix series

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

She may be the Duchess of Sussex, but Meghan Markle’s new series, With Love, Meghan, has proven that she’s also the hosting queen of style.

And if you don’t agree with us, then just look at some of the kitchen items seen throughout the show! A glass honey pot might not be the most practical household essential, but Meghan reminds us that it’s okay to indulge every now and then.

In season one of the Netflix original, Meghan shares her favourite hosting tips and tricks both in the kitchen and the garden. She also plays host to some new and familiar guests, such as actress and producer Mindy Kaling.

So, when it comes to blending practicality with essential kitchen tools and products, the royal knows a thing or two!

Stream With Love, Meghan on Netflix. (Credit: Netflix)

The best kitchen items seen on Meghan Markle’s Netflix series

Now, before you go off on a search of your own, we’ve found the best kitchen items to substitute for that royal taste in your own space!

Our most favourite find HAS to be the garden hod basket, for gathering your own fresh veggies and herbs, but we’ll let you decide what’s yours. Not to mention, the replica is quite a tough one to tell apart.

06 Extra Large Acacia Wood Cutting Board $76.59 at Amazon This grooved cutting board is a perfect alternative to Meghan’s William Sonoma board, which retails for $540AUD ($349.95USD). Because let’s be honest – you don’t need to spend that much on a quality chopping board!

Recreate Meghan Markle’s homey look from With Love, Meghan

Why stop at kitchen items when Meghan’s fashion and gardening style is equally fabulous?

Inspired by some of her looks throughout season one, these are the items that we’re adding to our shopping carts.

When is season 2 of With Love, Meghan airing?

Season two of Meghan Markle’s show premiered on August 26 and has been the subject of much media attention both in the US and the UK, along with Australia.

To watch the highly anticipated sophomore season of With Love, Meghan, stream now on Netflix.

For everything you need to know about season three, click here.