Pamela Anderson breaks silence over Meghan Markle copycat claims

After months of speculation, The Naked Gun actress Pamela Anderson has finally revealed what she REALLY thinks about Meghan Markle’s Netflix cooking series, With Love, Meghan.

When the highly anticipated series dropped on the global streaming service on March 4, critics were quick to draw comparisons to Pamela’s own Cooking with Love television series, which aired its first episode only a month prior.

In both shows, the hosts invited some of their famous friends and culinary talents to a luxury rustic property (Vancouver Island for Pamela and Montecito for Meghan) where they cooked meals together, and encouraged their viewers to recreate them at home.

With near identical themes, locations and locations, fans were quick to call out the Duchess of Sussex for “ripping off” the Baywatch star’s cooking program.

And now, Pamela herself has lifted the lid on the controversy during an interview with Andy Cohen on his show Watch What Happens Live!

“On a scale from one to 10, how much of a rip-off did you feel like With Love, Meghan was of your show, Pamela’s Cooking with Love?” he quizzed her.

Surprisingly, the 58-year-old defended the royal, shutting down the question.

“I didn’t – I didn’t really look, but I mean I didn’t invent cooking shows,” she responded, adding that just like her, Meghan was just “doing her thing.”

Pamela first teased she was working on her own cooking lifestyle television series back in February 2023, and released the first teaser trailer in October 2024.

Meghan, on the other hand, didn’t release the first trailer of her show until January this year, which was also when it was formally confirmed by Netflix.

While a second season of With Love, Meghan will premiere later this year on Netflix, this is likely to be the final season after the streaming giant confirmed they would not be renewing their $100 million deal with the Sussexes when it expires in September.

It is currently unclear if there will be a second season of Pamela’s Cooking with Love, which is available to stream in Australia on Foxtel.