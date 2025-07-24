Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning bombshell TV show!

Just when you think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn’t possibly come up with another way to upset the royal family – they go and do just that.

With the couple’s five-year multimillion dollar Netflix deal coming to an end in September following a string of flops, apparently, they’re already in talks to do other projects.

According to Page Six, the Sussexes have their hearts set on some TV shows – and we hear the Palace is bracing for bombshells.

“There are more TV projects coming soon with both the Duke and Duchess,” a source recently told the publication.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning another TV show. (Credit: Getty)

News of the new ventures couldn’t come at a worse time for the royal family who just held peace talks with Harry and Meghan’s team in London.

“There’s a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years,” a source told the Mail after aides for both parties were spotted in a secret meeting.

But it’s fair to say that channel could be slammed shut for good, depending on what Harry and Meghan choose to do next.

“I do know that William and Kate are worried that anything they might say or do… could end up being leaked to the media,” veteran royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told Entertainment Tonight.

“If there’s going to be any chance of moving on, repairing relationships and really trying to heal some pretty deep wounds, then I think Harry and Meghan are going to have to respect the wishes of the royals,” Katie added.

King Charles and Prince William are bracing themselves for potential bombshells. (Credit: Getty)

And that means no more tell-all interviews!

Meanwhile fellow royal commentator Charlotte Griffith says the king is still very cautious when interacting with Harry, adding that some rules would have been put on the table during the recent peace summit.

“What will definitely happen is some good ground rules for communications,” Charlotte said.

“What Harry cannot do is repeat what goes on in private conversations.”

Only time will tell if the Prince will obey…for once.

