Harry and Meghan in strife as Netflix pressure and staff cuts mount

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lavish Montecito lifestyle is unravelling, forcing the couple to slash more staff to stem financial strain.

According to Page Six, Prince Harry and Meghan are “struggling with escalating staff chaos” after firing key PR team members to save funds, including deputy press secretary Kyle Boulia and UK press officer Charlie Gipson.

In a damning article published on the website last week, it was revealed around 25 staff have either been fired or departed on their own since Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, left The Firm in 2020.

“It’s the same old story – they cycle through staff as quickly as normal people cycle through toilet paper. Milk lasts longer than their employees,” a source told Page Six.

For Harry and Meghan, money is becoming a concern.

Harry and Meghan’s life in Montecito doesn’t come cheap! (Credit: Backgrid)

Did the Queen leave Prince Harry any money?

Now, as their staff are in uproar, New Idea has learnt the couple’s financial worries are far worse than first thought.

“Montecito has turned into a money pit,” says a Sussex insider.

“The approximate $16.5 million Harry got from the Queen Mother’s trust on his 40th birthday last September has been swallowed up by their enormous overheads and expenses. It’s fair to say most of it went into building up Meghan’s brand As Ever, which, as it turns out, may not have been a wise investment.”

Insiders claim Meghan’s ambitious ventures are draining the couple’s coffers.

Meghan’s As Ever lifestyle brand has experienced stock supply issues. (Credit: Instagram)



Why has As Ever not restocked?

As Ever has struggled, with products like jam and rosé selling out quickly, before controversy ensued when it was revealed the business had continued to accept orders with no products available.

“They’re not making money out of this at all,” our insider explains.

“Meghan lives a billionaire lifestyle on a barely-millionaire’s budget and with As Ever ending its first launch owing products to buyers, technically she’s in the red. It’s a disaster.”

Harry and Meghan spent $20million on their Montecito mansion in 2020. (Credit: Backgrid)

Other pressures

Meanwhile, Harry’s legal battles, including a failed multimillion-dollar bid to reinstate security for his family in the UK, have only added to the financial pressure.

“His legal bills are eye-watering,” adds the insider.

“But so too is their spending. Meghan’s As Ever launch wardrobe alone was a total money pit!

“They still have a sizeable mortgage on their Montecito mansion, which requires monthly payments, and they spend millions annually on private security,” the source continues.

“Their $150 million Netflix deal requires another series and a rom-com movie. The sums aren’t adding up and it’s putting a lot of pressure on their already fragile marriage.”

According to RadarOnline, Harry’s now planning another trip to the UK without Meghan, in the hopes of reconciling with his father and regaining the support of his family.

“Harry’s genuine when he says he’s homesick, but no-one’s kidding themselves, certainly not the royals,” our insider explains.

“Even from across the pond they can see Harry and Meghan are having problems and Charles has made it clear he’s not anyone’s piggy bank.

“The scary thought is Harry stands to inherit game-changing money from the King when he dies, but the fear is it will vanish into another one of Meghan’s projects.”

