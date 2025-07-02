Meghan Markle is taking her As Ever wine range to the next level, after her rosé sold out in less than an hour.

Advertisement

She teased her Nappa Valley rosé in June, and which sold it on July 1, which is not only Princess Diana’s birthday, but has more significance for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It is also the day the couple first connected and made contact with one another in 2016.

The wine was sold at $30 USD per bottle, or in sets of three ($90 USD), half cases ($159 USD) and full cases ($300 USD).

Meghan Markle had a successful As Ever wine launch. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

The listing on wine.asever.com describes it as “delicately balanced”, with “soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish”.

“Reminiscent of the finest Provençal styles, it’s crisp, pale in colour, and effortlessly elegant — crafted for slow afternoons and golden-hour gatherings,” it said. “This rosé captures the essence of sun-drenched outdoor moments through its thoughtfully crafted blend.”

Now, she is adding more wines!

(Credit: As Ever )

Advertisement

What wine is Meghan Markle selling in As Ever?

The Duchess of Sussex is adding Sauvignon, Mourvèdre, Grenache, and Syrah varieties to her As Ever range.

A press release from the brand, published by PEOPLE, revealed that it “marks the beginning of As Ever’s thoughtful expansion into wine, with a Méthode Champenoise Napa Valley sparkling wine planned for the near future and additional varietals to follow.”

At the time of publication, a release date has not been confirmed.

With Love, Meghan. (L to R) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Mindy Kaling in episode 102 of With Love, Meghan. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Advertisement

The new products seem fitting because of her passion to return to the lifestyle space.

Along with her brand and her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, she also reportedly plans to venture into hospitality.

According to The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly trademarking her business, As Ever, for “hospitality services”, such as hotels and restaurants.

Advertisement

What does Meghan Markle sell at As Ever?

According to trademark applications filed in February 2024, the brand is selling a variety of homewares, cookbooks, oils, spreads, jellies, cosmetic products, home decor, stationary, linens, small kitchen appliances, yoga equipment, gardening gear, jewellery, furniture, pet accessories, skincare and more.

Last month, she restocked her flower sprinkles, herbal teas, crepe and shortbread mixes, which sold out in a matter of hours.