The telling sign that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving back to the UK

Prince Harry has made no secret of his desire to move back to the UK with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their kids, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, suggested returning to the UK from California wouldn’t be on the cards for Meghan, 44, but some major news might change her mind.

The already successful actress, TV presenter and podcaster has now been offered a job hosting a radio show on Magic FM in London!

Though it might seem unexpected, Meghan actually voiced her love of Magic FM during the second season of With Love, Meghan, admitting she misses listening to the radio show.

Her guest, Tan France, then teased that it was “such a grandma station”.

“I’ll be that grandma,” Meghan said. “My favourite station in my car is called Mum Jeans. These are throwback, great sing-alongs, you forget they existed. I love it.”

Tan France jokingly took a jab at Meghan’s radio taste during With Love, Meghan. (Credit: Netflix)

Hearing her affection for the station, Magic Content Director Paul Sylvester has now offered Meghan the opportunity to host a radio show on Magic FM.

“The offer is on the table: if the Duchess wants to host a show, she’s very welcome,” he said during Radiocentre’s Tuning In conference on September 23.

While she has not publicly responded to the offer, Meghan is a passionate radio fan and even has her children tuning into the stations.

“It used to be all Kidz Bop all the time in the car,” she exclusively told People. “Now for drop off and pick up, even Lili will say, ‘Can we listen to Mama Jeans?’ I’m like, It’s Mum Jeans, but yes, we sure can!’”

Meghan Markle might be launching her radio career in the UK! (Credit: Getty)

Are Harry and Meghan returning to the UK?

The offer comes weeks after Harry revealed that he would like to return to the UK, following a promising reunion with King Charles.

It was the first time that he had seen his father since February 2024, having not seen him during his visit to the UK in April 2025.

When asked if he would like to take Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK in the future, he was positive.

“Yes, I would. This week has definitely brought that closer,” he told The Guardian.

It was more positive compared to his remarks to the BBC in April, when he said he “can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point”.

After his four-day visit back to the UK in September 2025, a spokesperson clarified that he “loved” being back home.

“He’s obviously loved being back in the UK, catching up with old friends, colleagues, and just generally being able to support the incredible work of the causes that mean so much to him,” the spokesperson said to People earlier in September.

