Meghan Markle’s ex BFF “poised to break silence in tell-all memoir” after public falling out

Meghan Markle could be facing a huge blow as her former best friend is reportedly considering releasing a tell-all memoir.

Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney could be set to write an “explosive” book about her friendship with Meghan, according to The Mirror.

Jessica has so far remained silent following years of reports of a falling out between the former BFFs.

Fractures allegedly formed between the friends after Jessica was axed from TV gigs after a white privilege row with blogger, Sasha Exeter.

“Jessica’s explosive story is the one publishers want to get their hands on; she could command up to a seven-figure dollar sum depending on what she is prepared to say,” a source told the publication.

Jessica Mulroney is allegedly planning to release a tell-all memoir on her public falling out with her ex-best friend, Meghan Markle. (Credit: Getty)

“There’s huge interest in Jessica’s perspective and her time in the royal spotlight when friends with Meghan. People would rush to buy Jessica’s book to know what really happened between them. Hers is the real story royal watchers want to read and are asking for.”

According to the source, Jessica wants to address the “false allegations” around her and give her side of the story following the scandal.

New Idea has contacted Jessica’s representatives for comment.

The pair had been best friends ever since meeting in Toronto in 2011, where Meghan, 44, was filming Suits.

They remained very close over the years with Jessica’s children – twins Brian and John, and daughter Ivy – even serving as page boys and a bridesmaid, respectively, at Meghan’s 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry.

However, just two years later, reports emerged that the BFFs were no longer speaking after Meghan had ended their friendship.

The pair had been friends for years but fell out after Jessica became embroiled in a “white privilege” spat. (Credit: Getty )

It came after a public scandal which saw Jessica accused of “white privilege” by black social media influencer, Sasha Exeter.

They became embroiled in a dispute over Jessica’s support of anti-racism protests sweeping the United States at the time.

“What happened next was a series of very problematic behaviour and antics that ultimately resulted in [Jessica] sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday,” Sasha claimed at the time.

“Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist, but what I will say is this, she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the colour of her skin. And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing.”

Sasha also shared her disappointment over Jessica not using her platform to support Black Lives Matter.

The blogger said it was surprising given her friendship with “one of the most famous black women in the world”, referencing Meghan.

In response, Jessica issued a public apology on social media in which she denied reports that she had threatened Sasha with a lawsuit.

“She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society,” she wrote.

“I took it personally, and that was wrong. I know I need to do better. Those of us with a platform must use it to speak out.”

Jessica also seemingly referred to Meghan in her apology, with reports at the time claiming the Duchess was unhappy about being brought into the row.

“As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre,” she said.

Both Meghan and Jessica have remained silent since, but in July 2025, it was claimed they were still not on speaking terms. (Credit: Getty)

“It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices.”

Following Jessica’s apology, a source told Us Weekly that Meghan “could not get over” Jessica bringing up their friendship.

“That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her,” the insider said at the time. “Meghan considers the relationship to be done.”

Both Meghan and Jessica have remained silent since, but in July 2025, it was claimed they were still not on speaking terms.

The revelation came when the news emerged that Jessica had split from her husband, Ben, after 16 years.

“Meghan found out this divorce news through the media just like everyone else,” a source told New Idea. “She didn’t get a heads-up or tip-off that Jessica and Ben were splitting up because they’re no longer on speaking terms.

Meghan is said to be concerned at the thought of her former friend lifting the lid publicly on what really happened between them. (Credit: Instagram)

“So it came as a real bolt from the blue, and Meghan was blindsided and totally shocked, since she always saw those two as such a solid unit.”

Reports also emerged that Jessica “somewhat regrets” her long friendship with Meghan – and even sees it as a “dark cloud” – with the duchess said to have been left in a panic at the thought of her former friend lifting the lid publicly on what really happened between them.

“So far, Jessica has been very dignified and resisted all offers to dish the dirt on Meghan, but she does talk to friends about it all, and it’s open knowledge that she’s very disappointed and hurt by the way she’s been treated,” the insider added.

“Jessica knows everything about Meghan, and if she wants to go ahead and spill, it would be a disaster for the duchess. She won’t have signed any sort of confidential agreement, either…”

