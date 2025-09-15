Prince Harry reveals the REAL reason behind his rare UK visit

Prince Harry is considering taking his children back to the UK after his successful reunion with King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex made the revelation while speaking to The Guardian when he visited Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, to promote the Invictus Games Foundation.

When asked if he would like to take Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, back to the UK in the future, he was positive.

“Yes, I would. This week has definitely brought that closer,” he said.

Harry previously relocated to California with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020 to raise their family after stepping back as full-time working royals and sharing concerns for their safety in the UK.

After an estrangement with his family, Harry united with his father for the first time in 19 months at Clarence House on September 10.

Prince Harry has been concerned about bringing his family to the UK due to security reasons. (Credit: Instagram)

While he did return to the UK five months previously in April, he did not see his father at the time.

While he did not reveal much about their 54-minute reunion, a spokesperson told People that he “loved” being back home.

“He’s obviously loved being back in the UK, catching up with old friends, colleagues, and just generally being able to support the incredible work of the causes that mean so much to him,” the spokesperson said.

This progress is in stark contrast to the comments the Duke of Sussex previously made about it being too dangerous for his children to return with his wife, Meghan, in tow.

In May, he spoke with the BBC after losing the legal battle over his security in the UK, but still said he “would love a reconciliation” with his family.

“I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” he lamented at the time.

Prince Harry is hopeful to bring his children to the UK in the future. (Credit: Instagram)

“There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family.

“I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point continuing to fight anymore; life is precious.”

In July, a source exclusively told New Idea that he was “desperate” to take his children there, “but not without adequate security in place”.

“It’s such a special place to him, but it would’ve been a security nightmare,” our insider explained.