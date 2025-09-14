Prince Harry makes explosive remarks about “accountability” amidst family feud

Prince Harry has insisted his “conscience is clear” as he addressed his ongoing family feud.

Advertisement

The Duke of Sussex, 40, has made some rare comments about the release of his tell-all memoir Spare and Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.

In the 2023 book, Harry made a series of bombshell accusations including that his brother, Prince William, “knocked him to the floor” during an argument and that William was “critical “rude” to his wife, Meghan Markle.

Now, speaking to The Guardian during a visit to Ukraine after his reunion with King Charles, Harry has insisted that he never “aired [his] dirty laundry” in public.

He doubled down on his decision to speak out publicly and insisted his aim was to hold people accountable.

Advertisement

Prince Harry has insisted his “conscience is clear” as he discussed his feud with his family. (Credit: Getty)

“The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out, and it needed to be corrected,” he told the publication.

“I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.”

“It is not about revenge, it is about accountability,” Harry added in comments made just days before his 41st birthday on September 15.

Advertisement

Harry said he doesn’t want to prolong any divides within his family, but poignantly added that “you cannot have reconciliation before you have truth”.

The remark may have been a swipe at William, whom he has still not reconciled with after meeting his father during his UK visit.

Harry reunited with King Charles during his four-day visit to the UK last week. (Credit: Getty)

And Harry hopes to rebuild bridges with Charles, 76, as he said his focus will be on his father over the coming year.

Advertisement

Harry’s telling remarks came during a sit-down interview in Kyiv, Ukraine. He is visiting the country to support those affected by the three-year war with Russia.

He was invited by the Ukrainian government and has vowed to do “everything possible” to aid the recovery of thousands of military staff who have been seriously injured.

Harry’s visit to the country followed his four-day trip to the United Kingdom – his first in five months.

During the visit, Harry reunited with his father, Charles, for the first time in 19 months.

Advertisement

Speaking in Kyiv, Ukraine, Harry insisted he never “aired his dirty laundry” in public by releasing his 2023 memoir, Spare, but was holding people accountable. (Credit: Getty)

The father and son had not seen one another since February 2024, following Charles’s cancer diagnosis.

But on September 10, they reunited during a 54-minute private tea at Clarence House in London.

Though it was not known what they discussed, it was the first sign of reconciliation between Harry and his family.

Advertisement

Just hours after the meeting, it was then revealed that Harry had “loved” being back in the UK again.

“He’s obviously loved being back in the UK, catching up with old friends, colleagues, and just generally being able to support the incredible work of the causes that mean so much to him,” a spokesperson for Harry told People.

Harry – who lives in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their kids, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four – last visited the UK in April 2025, but didn’t see his father, Charles, during the visit.

Harry and William have still not reunited following their estrangement. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Though Harry might be building bridges with Charles, it was reported that William is still refusing to entertain a reunion with Harry following their estrangement.

During Harry’s latest trip, their clashing diaries left no time for a reunion, and Harry jetted out of the UK without seeing William, 43.

Harry has been very open about his desire to reconcile with his family.

“I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff… but it would be nice to reconcile,” he told BBC News in May.

Advertisement

His comment referenced his failed legal challenge over the level of security entitlement he gets when he visits the United Kingdom.

Harry recently confessed that he “misses” the UK after moving to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, in June 2020. (Credit: Getty)

Harry also confessed that he “misses” the UK after moving to the United States with Meghan in June 2020.

“I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point. And the things they’re going to miss, well, everything … I miss the UK,” he explained.

Advertisement

It was previously claimed that Charles was open to reconciling with Harry – as their latest meeting proves.

“Charles has always been the most open to reconciling with Harry, out of all the royals,” a palace insider exclusively told New Idea.

“Even after the worst of Harry and the Duchess of Sussex’s barbs, Charles has never fully closed the door on him.”

Never miss a story! Sign up to New Idea’s FREE newsletter for royal news and exclusives here.

Advertisement