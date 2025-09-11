Prince Harry’s poignant tribute to Princess Diana after King Charles reunion

Prince Harry has ended his UK visit with a poignant tribute to Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, shared some heartfelt words dedicated to his late mother while visiting The Diana Award on Thursday morning.

Harry spoke to young people about how social action has positively impacted their mental health before giving an impromptu speech.

He poignantly said his mother believed in young people enacting positive change and praised the charity for continuing her legacy.

Prince Harry shared some poignant words about his late mother, Princess Diana, on Thursday. (Credit: Getty)

According to Hello!, he said: “When you spoke about how taking action gave you purpose, confidence and joy, it was more powerful than any statistic. It reminded me that agency is not a luxury for young people, it is a lifeline.

“My mother believed in the power and agency of young people to positively impact the world. The Diana Award continues her legacy by putting young people at the heart of everything they do.

“Today is a perfect example of that. My message to everyone is don’t stand still, don’t stay silent – make them hear you because you speak for the majority.”

The Diana Award is the only charity set up in Princess Diana’s name and Harry shares the project with Prince William.

Diana died, aged 36, after a traffic collision in Paris on August 31, 1997. (Credit: Getty)

However, he made a solo visit to the charity amid his estrangement with his brother, 43.

Instead, William was in Cardiff visiting a new mental health hub as their conflicting diaries have left no time to see one another.

However, Harry did have a private meeting with his father, King Charles, in the first step towards reconciliation.

The father and son had not seen each other since February 2024, shortly after Charles’s cancer diagnosis was made public.

But they met for the first time in 19 months on Wednesday at a private tea at Clarence House in London.

Harry has been in the UK on a four-day visit, where he saw his father, King Charles. (Credit: Getty)

Harry was photographed arriving at the royal residence in a black Range Rover at 5.20pm.

The meeting was reported to have lasted 54 minutes and could be the first step towards Harry’s desired reconciliation with his family.

Harry was believed to have travelled straight to an Invictus Games event in London after the meeting, where he provided an update about Charles.

When asked by a journalist about his father, he reportedly said: “Yes, he’s great, thank you.”

Harry has certainly put his family first during his first trip back to the UK in five months, also visiting Queen Elizabeth’s burial site.

Harry and Charles met at a private tea at Clarence House in London on Wednesday – their first meeting in 19 months. (Credit: Getty)

He touched down at Heathrow Airport on Monday to start his four-day trip, which was also the third anniversary of the Queen’s death.

Harry went straight from the airport to lay flowers St George’s Chapel in Windsor, where his grandmother was laid to rest.

Harry made the trip to the UK solo, with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children – Archie, six, and Lilibet, four – remaining in California.

The royal recently confessed that he “misses” the UK after moving to the United States with Meghan in June 2020.

Harry has not seen his brother, Prince William, due to conflicting engagements. (Credit: Getty )

He has been very open about his desire to reconcile with his family.

“I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff… but it would be nice to reconcile,” he told BBC News in May.

His comment referenced his failed legal challenge over the level of security entitlement he gets when he visits the United Kingdom.

