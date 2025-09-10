Prince Harry donates $2.2million to charity and makes heartfelt promise

Prince Harry has made a generous donation to a children’s charity during his trip to the United Kingdom.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, announced he would be personally giving $2.2million (£1.1million) to BBC Children In Need.

It is one of the largest individual sums ever given publicly by a member of the British royal family.

The UK-based charity supports disadvantaged children and young people across the country, and has raised more than $2billion (£1million) since 1980.

Prince Harry has donated $2.2million (£1.1million) to BBC Children In Need. (Credit: Getty)

Harry announced his gift, which has come from his own money rather than his Archewell foundation, during a visit to Nottingham on Tuesday.

He was in the city to visit the Community Recording Studio and he also made a heartfelt promise during the engagement.

“I’ll continue to stand with you,” he vowed during a heartfelt speech.

“Nottingham has my respect, it always has, my commitment, and a permanent place in my heart.”

Harry went on to double down on his commitment to support families and young people affected by violence and knife crime.

“I’ve been committed to this work for over a decade, and sadly, the urgency today is even greater than when I first began. We cannot, and must not, and will not look away,” he added.

It is one of the largest individual sums ever given publicly by a member of the British royal family. (Credit: Getty)

Harry said he understood that his contribution alone would not be enough to make a difference and would need the government, police, and schools to work together to enact change.

While the royals’ charitable organisations often donate millions to charity, with individual members also privately donating, the amounts are not usually disclosed to the public.

King Charles gave an unspecified donation to help survivors of the 2023 earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Prince William has also donated undisclosed sums to mental health organisations, as well as charities assisting Ukraine and a London food bank.

Harry’s charitable announcement came on his first visit back to the UK in five months.

The trip also coincided with the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8.

Harry announced his gift while in Nottingham on Tuesday, where he visited the Community Recording Studio. (Credit: Getty)

Harry visited his grandmother’s burial site at St George’s Chapel in Windsor straight after touching down at London’s Heathrow Airport.

He laid flowers at the site where the Queen was laid to rest in 2022.

Harry then attended the 2025 WellChild Awards, which honours the courage of seriously ill children and their carers.

At the ceremony, he made some rare comments about his children – Archie, six, and Lilibet, four – who remained in California with his wife, Meghan Markle.

He recalled how his own life completely changed after becoming a father for the first time.

“I think once you become a parent yourself, everything changes,” Harry told HELLO! at the event.

“It’s emotional enough not being a parent and seeing what these families go through, but then when you have your own kids or when you’re expecting your own kids, that’s when it really hits you.”

It is Harry’s first visit back to the UK in five months. His wife, Meghan Markle, and two children – Archie, six, and Lilibet, four – have remained in the US. (Credit: Getty)

Harry has been a patron for WellChild for 17 years and regularly attends the annual awards ceremony.

Harry will continue his UK trip with further charity visits on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, he will not be meeting up with his family during the visit as his busy schedule leaves little downtime.

William has remained steadfast in his refusal to meet Harry, but King Charles is said to be open to a reunion.

Harry has made no secret of the fact that he wants to reunite with his family and said he “misses” the UK after relocating to the US.

